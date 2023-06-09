FRANKFORT – June is World Elder Abuse Month, a time to raise awareness and combat elder abuse, which can take many forms, ranging from financial exploitation to neglect and poor living conditions.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says protecting vulnerable Kentuckians such as seniors is one of his priorities.
“The work of our office helps prevent older adults from being victims of scams serves as a valuable resource for victims, and assists Kentuckians who have been taken advantage of through fraud or identity theft. We want to offer Kentuckians an opportunity to learn about these prevalent scams and better protect themselves from bad actors.”
According to data from the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, total senior cyber losses increased to more than $3 billion nationwide last year. Scams are also on the rise in the Bluegrass State, and older Kentuckians are at particular risk of being victimized. Since 2020, Kentucky’s seniors have reported losing nearly $30 million to scammers.
Unfortunately, estimates show that only 1 in 44 senior scam victims report their cases to the authorities. The Attorney General’s Office of Senior Protection, which works to stop scammers and fraudsters targeting elderly Kentuckians, is looking to put a stop to this victimization. Throughout the month of June, the office is partnering with national and state organizations to highlight the issues affecting seniors in Kentucky communities.
“One of the best ways to understand these crimes is to understand the tactics that scammers use to convince you to give them money,” said LaDonna Koebel, executive director of the Office of Senior Protection. “It’s important to be vigilant, and that’s the message we’re bringing across the Commonwealth. Our goal is to help give our elders the confidence and support needed when navigating these difficult situations.”
A number of senior scam events are being held around the state this month. To report scams, you can visit ag.ky.gov/scams.
This story is from Kentucky Today, the online news website of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
