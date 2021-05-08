Agriculture thriving in spite of pandemic

MAYFIELD — The coronavirus pandemic did not leave a single industry untouched, even on the local level. From small businesses to government institutions succumbed in some form or fashion to its grip and restrictions that ensued.
Now with the world seemingly moving toward some semblance of normal, some of Graves County’s hardest workers say their industry is not only back on track but is doing better than it was before COVID-19 ever crossed the county line.
Local farmers said agriculture as a whole remained largely unchanged and the industry is currently doing well after the stabilization of the stock market and commodity prices last summer.
Jed Clark has farmed Graves County’s soil since 1998 and is also the president of the local Kentucky Farm Bureau. A grower of soybeans, corn, wheat and tobacco, he typically has around four to six employees, depending on the time of year and crop.
For Clark, his family’s safety was his biggest concern going into the pandemic last year. He was also worried about the safety of his workers and what would happen if even two of them were infected with COVID-19. Without them, his operations would have ground to a near halt during the planting and harvesting seasons.
An additional concern he had was whether suppliers and agricultural retailers would even be open to accept or sell products. His fears would eventually be put at ease, which he attributed mainly to luck.
“Looking back, we did not have to deal with any of that, which was a blessing. But it was always something that we kept in the back of our heads and we need to plan for,” Clark said.
What was a problem however, he said, was the “roller coaster” all farmers rode over the price of grain, which was already in turmoil before January 2020. With the stock market spiraling down throughout March, April and May last year, COVID-19 only complicated things further.
With 2020 already shaping up to be a “hard year to pencil a profit” for farmers, along with the pandemic pushing prices down further, Clark said agriculture’s overall outlook was “pretty bleak” for a few months. But when July came, the stock market and commodity prices rebounded.
Today, he said agriculture is “definitely” in a lot better shape. He praised agencies like the USDA for helping farmers get through the “hard times of last year.”
“They made an astounding effort last year to get through it, as far as meeting with the farmers and getting all the paperwork done that they had to do last year,” he said.
Josh Cherry is another Graves County farmer who works with around 1,500 acres of land near the Tennessee state line, where he’s farmed for 24 years. He also sits on the board of directors for the local Farm Bureau. Like Clark, Cherry expressed similar concerns regarding family and workers, but after all was said and done, the pandemic hadn’t affected his operations as much as he thought it would.
For him and his workers, the biggest adjustment was having to wear masks in public settings.
“We still farm the same way we always have. We’re not cooped up in an office or something somewhere with a bunch of people; we’re outside farming. So nothing’s really changed for us,” Cherry said.
He noted that “input costs” have since “skyrocketed” for things such as fertilizer, chemicals and fuel, all critical for a farm to continue operating. Additionally, ordering parts for maintenance and repairs of farm equipment has been difficult with manufacturers being impacted by the pandemic, something also mentioned by Keith Lowry.
Lowry is another seasoned Graves County farmer who has worked the land for 48 years, growing corn, wheat and soybeans across 3,200 acres. He is also the vice president of the local Farm Bureau.
While ordering parts remains difficult, he said his operations have fortunately not been slowed as a result “yet.” But like Clark, he spoke on the current state of agriculture, particularly how it’s flourishing.
“So, everybody’s trying to paint a black picture of the pandemic, but as far as agriculture, it’s gotten better,” Lowry said.
As of Wednesday, he said the price of grain had “gone out the roof” and was at “unprecedented” levels.
“I don’t know how much the pandemic had to do with that or not, I don’t know. But the state of agriculture is in probably one of the better shapes than I’ve seen in my 50 years. It’s that good,” he added.
Samantha Anderson, the Agriculture and Natural Resources agent at the McCracken County Extension Office, described Clark, Lowry and Cherry as “some of the best farmers in the area.”
She praised all levels of the agriculture industry for pulling through and coming out on top to meet the needs of the American people, even during a pandemic.
“I think it shows the resiliency of American farmers,” Anderson said.
