Discussing the interlocal agreement with the McCracken Fiscal Court at the convention center executive committee board meeting are (from left) Andrew McGlenon, Bill Bartleman, Mark Whitlow, Michelle Campbell and Alex Sherwood. The entire convention center board will consider ratifying the agreement at its May 30 meeting.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation executive committee and McCracken Fiscal Court have agreed to a means of funding repairs to the roofs of the Julian Carroll Convention Center and the Schroeder Expo Center.

Mark Whitlow, the chair of the convention center board, said that while it is not required, the agreement will be ratified by the entire convention center board at its regular meeting on May 30.

