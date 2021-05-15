The Agenda is a listing of government meetings Monday, May 17.
• Fulton Fiscal Court — 9 a.m., judge-executive’s office.
• Benton City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall.
• Marion City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall.
• Princeton City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall, 201 E. Main St.
• Trigg Fiscal Court — 6 p.m., courthouse. 522-8459.
• Wingo City Council — 6:30 p.m., City Hall. 376-2286.
• Paducah Planning and Zoning — 5:30 p.m., Commission Chambers, City Hall, second floor.
