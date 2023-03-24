The Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky was awarded for performing some of the construction industry’s best charitable work in 2022.
The group received the AGC in the Community Chapter award for its donation of services to help organize the building of 20 tiny homes to serve as transitional housing for families affected by the massive tornado that hit Mayfield in December 2021.
“Construction firms are known for giving their all for their clients, but they also give back to their local communities” said Thomas Brown, chairman of AGC Charities and president of Sierra Pacific West Inc. “Organizations like AGC of Kentucky are showing how the construction industry can build community as much as they can build projects.”
After a massive tornado hit Mayfield, wiping out much of the community, many families were forced to live in hotels, state parks, cars and even tents. The AGC of Western Kentucky worked with its members to donate their skill and expertise to build 20 tiny homes to serve as transitional housing for these families.
Tiny homes are quickly constructed, cost-effective to build and easily moved. Thirteen AGC members, plumbing apprentices from Local Union 184, students from the Mayfield-Graves County Area Tech Center High School and volunteers from the Bread of Life Ministry, among many others, came together to build the tiny homes.
The team collected donated and discounted supplies and furnished each home with beds, appliances and utensils. They also stocked the houses with groceries and toys. The tiny homes will be used over and over again to transition affected families back into permanent housing. The homes can also be easily moved to any future disaster areas.
“Building the volunteer-led, student-designed Academy of Warren playground alongside our partners Equity Schools and Leathers & Associates was Sachse Construction’s way of making an investment in the neighborhood,” said Todd Sachse, founder and CEO of Sachse Construction. “Transforming a stretch of asphalt roadway into a spectacular state-of-the-art playground was a signal to the students that they matter and deserve a safe, high-quality place to play.”
The AGC in the Community Awards are given to construction firms and chapters in recognition of their charitable works by AGC Charities Inc., the charitable arm of the Associated General Contractors of America.
AGC in the Community Award winners are selected by a panel of judges representing all areas of construction. Award entries were evaluated based on the level of commitment, the scope of the philanthropic efforts and the quality of the benefits to the community. The awards were announced Thursday during the association’s annual convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.