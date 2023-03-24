The Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky was awarded for performing some of the construction industry’s best charitable work in 2022.

The group received the AGC in the Community Chapter award for its donation of services to help organize the building of 20 tiny homes to serve as transitional housing for families affected by the massive tornado that hit Mayfield in December 2021.

