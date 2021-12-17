Four Michigan men were arrested for allegedly stealing property from tornado-damaged homes and vehicles in Princeton, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Princeton Police Department said Friday.
Authorities said Mitchell E. Stanton and Jesse H. Stanton, both of Coldwater, Michigan, were arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.
Sevon E. Gowen, of Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of controlled substance--methamphetamine, and first-degree promoting contraband.
Brandon L. Ransbottom, of Bronson, Michigan, was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana.
On Thursday, detectives with the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations were assisting the Princeton Police Department on Meadowbrook Drive with needs arising from the tornadoes and storms.
The detectives noticed four men and approached them for questioning. The questioning revealed the men had taken property from tornado-damaged vehicles and homes, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
