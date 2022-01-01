The night of the tornado that swept through Kentucky and four other states three weeks ago, Bradley Boyd sat on his back porch and recorded it on his daughter’s cellphone.
Boyd, who lives in Caldwell County, owns and operates Boyd Performance Horses. The tornado didn’t affect his property or business, but his grandmother lost her home, and his friend lost his ranch.
Boyd started making calls and coordinating relief efforts the morning after the tornado.
“We’re trying to help them rebuild,” Boyd said. “We’re trying to put in any money we’re getting into the counties that were damaged.”
Boyd has responded by turning his horse training facilities and ranch into a distribution site during the tornado recovery process. His wife, Rachel, and friend and colleague, Don Campbell, have established a tornado relief operation.
“This is not FEMA, we are not FEMA, and we’re not associated with them,” Boyd said. “This is personal people donating their own money and time for tornado victims.”
Campbell has worked alongside Boyd to facilitate mutual aid efforts. Boyd said he is great to work with.
Livestock donations include cow feed, horse feed, alfalfa cubes, cat food, and dog food. In addition, they provide horse blankets, halters, leads, feed pans, buckets, equine medical supplies, water tanks, and sleeping bags.
To help families rebuild, they donated fencing for ranch and farmland properties.
“If you had any kind of devastation, you are qualified, anything to do with ag,” Campbell said.
Boyd said donations have come from Texas, Ohio, and Utah.
“I actually drove and picked up 2,000 pounds of feed in Versailles,” he said. “A few times when I had a chance to, I’ve taken stuff to Mayfield and a few different places. I’ve had people deliver, too.”
The Kentucky Thoroughbred Association has worked closely with Boyd and Campbell. During KTA’s visit to Princeton, Boyd and Campbell flew with them in a helicopter, touring the ravaged neighborhoods and properties.
“They bought 21 tons of alfalfa cubes for us to distribute because that is what we could do immediately,” Boyd said.
He estimates at least 115,000 pounds of feed has been distributed.
“The tornado took everything, from barns to water hydrants, and anything to do with livestock,” he said.
Boyd encourages residents to pick up donations at the distribution site, 10545 US Hwy 62 West in Princeton. To contact the distribution site, call 270-625-1702.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.