HopFlyt, a company working on developing electrical Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, will be moving its commercial division and principal operations to Paducah.
Sprocket, an economic development organization supporting tech-enabled businesses, along with the McCracken County Fiscal Court, the city of Paducah and the Barkley Regional Airport Authority are hosting an official welcome at Sprocket’s office on Tuesday afternoon.
HopFlyt CEO and co-founder Rob Winston said in a press release he is excited to be welcomed by Paducah and the community’s leadership.
According to a Sprocket press release, HopFlyt chose to move its principal place of business and commercial division home to Paducah after evaluating communities in four states over two years.
Local and state incentives, quality of life and cost-of-living considerations, along with the proximity and accessibility to the University of Kentucky College of Engineering Paducah campus and its students and faculty, helped HopFlyt choose Paducah at the new home for its growing commercial endeavors.
The city of Paducah, McCracken County Fiscal Court and the Barkley Regional Airport Authority will work with HopFlyt to provide hangar and office space, in addition to funding for renovations as HopFlyt ramps up its staffing needs for design, engineering and, eventually, manufacturing teams.
HopFlyt’s website currently lists its principal address in Maryland. In November, HopFlyt announced plans to relocate its military aircraft division from Maryland to Amarillo, Texas as part of a $1 million investment by Albers Aerospace.
HopFlyt is working on an eVTOL aircraft full-scale model prototype for commercial purposes that would move people and goods from point-to-point through air travel.
According to Sprocket’s press release, the startup aerospace company has surpassed a “critical milestone” of flying a sub-scale model, and is now seeking industry alliances and investments to continue research and design at its Paducah-based division to build and test a full-scale model of its flagship commercial aircraft, the Venturi.
HopFlyt plans to develop its commercial aircraft at Barkley Regional Airport’s hangar space.
HopFlyt’s leadership team includes CEO and co-founder Rob Winston and president and co-founder Lucille Winston. Rob Winston is a retired U.S. Marine who worked as an operational test pilot, NASA test engineer, and aircraft designing before starting HopFlyt. Lucille Winston’s experience includes testing environment-ready hardware for the International Space Station and serving as a lead engineer for military defense programs.
