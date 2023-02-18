HopFlyt, a company working on developing electrical Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, will be moving its commercial division and principal operations to Paducah.

Sprocket, an economic development organization supporting tech-enabled businesses, along with the McCracken County Fiscal Court, the city of Paducah and the Barkley Regional Airport Authority are hosting an official welcome at Sprocket’s office on Tuesday afternoon.

