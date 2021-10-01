A group of model aircraft pilots are prepping their birds for takeoff this weekend at McCracken County Model Air Park on County Park Road. They’re also inviting the public to come out and see some of the model planes that will be buzzing and whirring around in the sky this weekend.
The Paducah Aero Modelers are hosting its second annual River City 3D Bash Friday through Sunday. Pilots of all ages will be handling their planes with radio controllers from the ground and showing off some of their aviation tricks for the crowd to see. The three-day event will be free to the public for anyone who wants to come out and spectate the flights.
Kyle Smith, president of the Paducah Aero Modelers, has been with the club for about eight years and has been flying model aircraft since he was 13 years old. Smith said the ages of the members vary.
“We’ve got members that range from 8 years old up to in their 80s,” Smith said.
While there are some people who still build model planes from kits or parts, like Jerry L. Smith, a member of the Aero Modelers who put more than 100 hours of work into his plane, Kyle Smith said many planes nowadays are known as ARFs, which stands for almost ready to fly. Most of the time, modelers will need to put in some equipment to make the ARF planes run, like the engine. Smith said some of these planes have 8- to 9-foot wingspans.
Smith said the 3D Bash serves as another event for club members to get together and bond over what they love to do. The event is open flight with no contests, and is a way for members to show off what they can do.
“It’s basically fly what you bring, and come and have fun,” Smith said.
Smith has said events like these help bring in new members and help teach people about the activity. He said the Aero Modelers had an event in June where they invited the public to try a simulator and go to the flight line with an instructor and fly an airplane on a buddy box system.
“We’ve actually had a couple of our new members come from people that were spectators that had an interest and just needed a little help to get started,” Smith said.
If there are any potential flight participants not part of the Paducah Aero Modelers, they can still participate if they are registered with the Academy of Model Aeronautics.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.