MARSHALL COUNTY — Schools in the area are preparing for upcoming athletic seasons.
Sudden cardiac arrest is back in the spotlight after athletes, such as football player Damar Hamlin and basketball player Bronny James, suffered from it. Additionally, a Tennessee football player named Blake Rodehaver collapsed just last August when his heart stopped on the sidelines.
An AED, or automated external defibrillator, was used to save Hamlin’s life.
As of the end of March, Kentucky law dictates that all high school and middle schools must have AEDs by the start of the 2025-2026 school year. On the same lines, student athletes are required to complete a physical before playing.
One school that already has AEDs ready is Marshall County High School. Athletic Director Mike Johnson said the district always wants to be prepared in case of an emergency. That’s why it has multiple AEDs in the building, and on other locations on campus. Other areas include the soccer field, the main football stadium and the softball field.
Johnson said medical issues like that of Hamlin and James bring the topic of athlete safety forward.
“I think it does trickle down some and I think a little bit more awareness to our coaches and, you know, to our players,” he said. “Even our players to know that this can happen to anybody.”
Brittney Gates, practice manager at Baptist Health Medical Group — Pediatrics, said sports physicals are another way for parents and students to check for underlying issues they may not know about.
“If you can find any sort of issues beforehand to prevent that from happening — there are going to be situations like we’ve seen recently where students aren’t aware or parents aren’t aware that they have it. And then, we respond at that time,” she said.
She said that’s why it’s important to have AEDs readily available. Johnson said he just wants to make sure students are taken care of.
“You just enjoy spending time with them and watching them succeed and you know, they’re just a big part of our school,” he said.
Six districts that already have AEDs in, at least, middle and high schools with trained coaches are: Hickman County, Paducah, Livingston County, Marshall County, Calloway County and Caldwell County.
Lyon County Schools also have AEDs in middle and high schools, and its training is coming up.
Paducah Middle School athletes and Paducah Tilghman athletes will be able to get $35 physicals from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at the Tilghman Wrestling Facility on South 24th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.