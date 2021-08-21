Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana and Girl Scouts of the USA say a new cookie, Adventurefuls, is joining the nationwide Girl Scout cookie lineup for the 2022 cookie season.
The new offering is described as a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt. The purchase of Girl Scout cookies supports Girl Scout activities throughout the year, helping them explore what interests them, discover their passions and take action on issues they care about.
Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world.
Also new this year, GSUSA recently announced new Cookie Business badges that help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the Digital Cookie platform. The badges progress from goal setting and effective sales-pitching in person and online to using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns.
The Adventurefuls cookie will be available when online ordering begins Dec. 10. Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org for more information.
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana includes 10,000 girl and adult members in 64 counties in west Kentucky and southern Indiana. Nationally, Girl Scouts of the USA is over 2.5 million strong — 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults.
