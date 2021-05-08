Adoption helps bring more women to Mother's Day

To become a mother or parent, you almost always have to want to become a mother or parent. There are several people who — for whatever reason — are not able to have children or who feel that they want to become parents to children who have no parents or family of their own.
That was the situation that Melissa and Nick Dietrich found themselves in several years after they got married. Melissa is a teacher at Paducah Tilghman High School and Nick is the principal of Clark Elementary. Both wanted children, but it just didn’t happen for them.
“We knew we wanted to be around kids, which is why we chose the professions that we did,” Melissa said. “We knew we wanted to have a family, and adoption was our second look at it. If we couldn’t have them naturally, adoption was the next thing we were looking at.”
The couple worked with attorney Greg Northcutt, who helped match adoptive parents with mothers giving their children up for adoption. Melissa said there was no adoption agency in the area at that time.
In the end, the Dietrichs adopted twins Madison and Mason. That was not the original plan, but the Dietrichs found it was twice the blessing for them.
“We received the phone call from our lawyer the day after they were born,” Melissa said of a call where Northcutt asked to share information with the birth mother called “the book.” “They were actually born on my birthday.”
Northcutt called them back later and said the birth mother — who also had an advocate helping her — wanted to meet with them.
“We went to the hospital and met with the social worker first,” Melissa said. “Then, she took us to meet with the birth mom and her support. There was an immediate connection between me and her. We hugged and we cried.
“…(When we went to see the babies in the neonatal intensive care unit) Nick and I were sobbing, crying, laughing, giddy two young parents.”
The Dietrichs were given maternity and paternity leave to help welcome their new family members. They stayed at the NICU for 10 days before they were able to bring the twins to their new home.
The nurses in the NICU helped train the Dietrichs on changing diapers and other things that new parents need to know.
“As you can tell, the process was extremely fast,” Nick said. “In other words, we didn’t meet the birth mother while she was pregnant because it wasn’t decided until after the babies were born. It was like a whirlwind of two weeks, essentially.
“We didn’t have anything ready at the house. The beautiful thing about it was the generosity of the community. When so many people heard the story, everybody chipped in to help get the house ready. I was driving back and forth to help get the house ready for two kids. We weren’t ready for one, much less two, but it all worked out.”
Nick said they had not been in contact with the birth mother during the process of seeking an adoption. The birth mother didn’t decide to put them up for adoption until they were born.
Melissa said they were married for a while before they decided to adopt.
“We were married in 2002, and they came along in 2014,” she said. “We had been together for a while, and we had tried lots of other methods of having babies, and this was our thing.”
“We were having trouble getting pregnant, and we had sought advice from doctors and medical professionals, and nothing they had to offer was working,” she said. “So, we had put our book in with our lawyer in 2012, and during that time, we really focused on the medical aspect of it. We were still thinking about the medical aspect of it when the lawyer called.”
Now, seven years later, they are a family being enriched by the experiences that entails. Melissa said she and Nick feel much more like parents than adoptive parents.
“Absolutely. One hundred%,” she said. “We are parents, our parents are grandparents and Nick’s siblings are aunts and uncles. (The twins) are ours.”
Melissa said one of the challenges of being an adoptive parent was answering questions about the children’s genetic background and family history.
“Not knowing all of it is going to be difficult,” she said. “The medical history — those things are going to be challenging for us.
“We have a strong support system — family and friends — and if we need to start investigating, we’re open to that when our kids are ready. If our kids want to meet with their birth mother, we’ll help them. We want that to happen if they want to do it and to find answers.”
Another challenge Melissa talked about is the fact that the children are biracial and she and Nick are white.
“That challenge has been and will continue to be hard and may get harder for us to answer questions with them and with others,” she said. “But, so far, they are blending in like 7-year-olds should.”
Nick said the children’s environment is one that supports different backgrounds and cultures.
“We want to make sure that they are surrounded by multicultural group of friends and adults and positive influences,” he said. “We do want to recognize that their biological background is important and it makes them who they are.
“They know they are adopted. Somebody once told us — and it’s true — they realize that some kids are adopted and some kids aren’t. That’s just a fact of life; it’s not really an issue with them, one way or another.”
There is now an agency in Paducah that helps match foster children with loving homes that can lead to adoption.
Necco, an organization that began in 1996 as a provider of in-home therapeutic foster care, has grown into a multi-state child welfare organization that deals with adoptions, foster care, mental health counseling and more.
Necco has 11 locations in Kentucky, including one in Paducah. It gets its name from founder and CEO Beau Necco.
According to Necco, there are more than 8,000 children in Kentucky foster care who need a safe, stable and loving foster family. For those wanting to adopt a child, the first step is through foster care.
Necco is not an adoption agency per se. It provides guidance toward adoption through foster care. People may adopt children directly through the state or a private adoption agency.
Lauren McKeehan, the foster care program director at the Paducah Necco office, said people who want to adopt do not necessarily have to be married, but there is a preliminary procedure to go through.
“(Those wanting to adopt through Necco) would call us, and we would set them up for an orientation,” she said. “We would talk about specifics, like age ranges they are wanting, different types of kids, and we look at the home and make sure it’s basically safe for children.
“We talk with them about what they want out of foster care, we talk about the policies and procedures and trainings and things like that.”
There are other requirements that people have to meet to be considered potential adopters.
“They have to be able to meet financially,” McKeehan said. “There is not a certain amount, but they have to be able to show through finances that they can meet all current bills and financial responsibilities without any reimbursement from foster care.
“They have to pass background checks — like child abuse and neglect and also (Administrative Office of the Court) checks, which would refer to traffic or drug charges, things like that.”
Potential adopters need to have their health approved by a physician to assure they are healthy enough to care for a child. They also have to go through training, and the potential adopter’s home has to go through an audit as well, to make sure it is kid-friendly.
McKeehan said there is no cost to foster care a child or to adopt a child through Necco.
“The attorney’s fee for an adoption is $1,000,” she said. “There is a list of attorneys that only charge $1,000, and the state pays up to $1,000, so foster parents are not out any money.”
McKeehan said it generally takes about three years to move from caring for a child through foster care to adopting that child into the family.
According to the Legal Aid Network of Kentucky, those wanting to adopt through the state should educate themselves about adoption, decide what kind of adoption they want to have (relation, other country or a ward of the state) and hire an attorney.
They then have to go through a Family Preparation Assessment program, obtain consent of any living biological parents and file a petition for adoption.
A potential adopter then pays a $20 adoption fee and a $50 putative father registry fee to the state department of health. There is a period of supervision before the adoption can become finalized.
More information can be found at kyjustice.org/adoption, necco.org or by calling the Necco office in Paducah at 270-898-1293.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.