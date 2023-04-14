Country music star Trace Adkins announced on NBC’s “The Today Show” Wednesday he will be performing a free concert in Mayfield May 20, to raise funds and awareness for the tornado-devastated western Kentucky region.
He told the audience that Mayfield has exemplified resiliency in the face of the deadly tornado.
“December 10, 2021, an incredibly strong tornado came through the middle of downtown and destroyed all of those historic buildings downtown. Most of those buildings were over 100 years old. I mean, it was just tragic,” Adkins said in the segment.
Adkins says he and his crew were looking for somewhere to shoot a video for his song “Somewhere in America,” and Mayfield came to mind.
The song “talks about how somewhere in America, there are still people that have that indomitable spirit, and yes, that resiliency, and we could think of no place better that exemplified that, than Mayfield Kentucky,” he said.
The city of Mayfield celebrated the announcement in a post on social media Wednesday morning.
Adkins said Mayor Kathy O’Nan was “wonderful to work with” in setting up the concert, to be held at the CFSB War Memorial Stadium, as part of Adkins’ Somewhere in America Tour.
