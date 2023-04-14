Country music star Trace Adkins announced on NBC’s “The Today Show” Wednesday he will be performing a free concert in Mayfield May 20, to raise funds and awareness for the tornado-devastated western Kentucky region.

He told the audience that Mayfield has exemplified resiliency in the face of the deadly tornado.

