MAYFIELD — It has officially been a year since COVID-19 emerged in Graves County, with its departure eagerly awaited ever since. But it has continually lingered and resurged since last March, forcing a new way of life onto residents.
Though it has been declining, some feel its marks will remain on local communities even after it’s gone.
For the past year, Graves County Health Department Executive Director Noel Coplen has pushed things like social distancing, masks and sanitizing to keep the viral spread as minimal as possible. However, he initially believed that COVID-19 wouldn’t last past May 2020.
“You know, I sure didn’t expect it to explode in July. And when the schools went back in session, I didn’t think they would last over two weeks,” he said. “I’ve been wrong on so many occasions with COVID-19.”
Schools, in particular, had several more hoops to jump through with governmental restrictions that came out before and after the 2020-21 school year started. Many, including Coplen, did not believe schools could safely open at the time.
The health department even had to re-purpose its staff and resources to focus on COVID-19. However, Coplen noted they still had to take care of their clients. While staff was allowed to carry out certain non-COVID related programs over the phone, it was a “steep learning curve.”
Despite these struggles, Coplen hopes change will stay. Being able to do some health programs remotely, clients didn’t have to take off work and bring their children into the health department, which increased participation.
However, he said the change was only allowed by law and that if it was rescinded then the health department won’t have a choice.
“Some of the higher ups in government don’t understand how the decisions they make create barriers for those of us that actually do the job and the participants,” Coplen said.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said she also was convinced COVID-19 would run its course after a few months. She recalled making a Facebook video where she encouraged residents to work together and that everything would return to normal by the fall, just in time for football.
“Looking back, I thought that was a ridiculous thing to say because who knew that things would not be,” she said. “I meant things would be normal in the fall, and here we are a year later and we’re still not normal.”
Conducting city council meetings the first few months of the pandemic was particularly challenging. Like many local entities, the council used teleconferencing to conduct their business with varying degrees of success. A 10-person meeting, where most members were in “different places with different WiFi strengths” was hard enough, but when it came budget time with 12 council members, four department heads, city attorney and O’Nan herself, she said it was “extremely difficult.”
By June 2020 though, regulations had lifted enough for them to conduct city business in the council chambers again, albeit at a limited capacity. A year later, this limitation is still in place and the chamber is kept clean and sanitized.
When reflecting on the challenges of holding meetings over a teleconferencing app and the systematic practices to prevent viral spread, O’Nan said in-person meetings are definitely preferable.
Across the street, Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry thought back to the operational changes made to the courthouse over this past year, including deputies at the doors to restrict capacity and plexiglass barriers installed in the offices.
“We have changed how we do business here, but we are still open and for me that is very important,” Perry said.
However, while residents are adjusting to a “new normal” and day-to-day life has improved in some respects, he laments the struggles of small businesses throughout the pandemic. As businesses like beauty salons and small restaurants succumbed to limited capacities or outright shutdowns, Perry said he felt they were “singled out” compared to larger chains like Walmart and Lowes, which were allowed to remain open.
“All businesses are essential. If they employ somebody and somebody is working to put food on their table, or for a family, or maybe for themselves, they are essential. I can’t be more clear about that,” he said.
On the front lines of the pandemic in Graves County, Mayfield Fire Chief and Emergency Medical Services Director Jeremy Creason said staff adapted to their own slew of operational changes, such as how they sanitize ambulances, MFD Station 2 being turned into a decontamination center, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) requirements.
Creason added that employees had to consider every patient as potentially COVID-19 positive; however sometimes after transport, they did not know a patient was infected until hours later. He said there were “countless phone calls” from hospitals to let him know the patient they transported tested positive for the virus.
“Had we not taken such an aggressive approach at protecting our staff, we would have lost many more staff to quarantine and isolation precautions, which would have impacted our ability to respond to emergencies within our community,” he said.
Creason said the pandemic of 2020 will reshape EMS operations “for the next several years” and that “pandemic/infectious disease outbreak response will be the new focus of state and federal agencies.”
Emergency Management Director Tracy Warner thinks that teleconferencing is “the trend of the future.” Throughout several months early into the pandemic, Emergency Operations Center (EOC) meetings were frequently held via Zoom, sometimes multiple times a week. This was done in light of CDC and government guidance implemented to mitigate viral spread among local leaders and first responders.
“We had plans in place that are pretty black and white, and 2020 kind of shows us that we have to think outside the box more and be flexible,” she said.
Warner doesn’t think they will replace in-person meetings entirely, but it’s nonetheless great to have on “standby.”
Looking back, she said Graves County’s leaders responded early and swiftly to COVID-19, while other counties waited for cases to increase.
“I think we did great,” she said.
