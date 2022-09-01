Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams spoke at Wednesday’s Rotary Club of Paducah lunch, decrying political polarization and working to instill confidence in both the security and accessibility of elections in the state.
“It’s the best of times … it’s also the worst of times,” where elections and the rhetoric around them are concerned, said Adams, a Paducah native running for re-election in 2023.
“The polarization is off the charts … people are sorting more and more into their own little echo chambers,” he said.
Noting the Rotary Club’s influence in his own life — Adams said he was selected as a Junior Rotarian by the Paducah chapter during his senior year of high school — he praised the group for its work in fostering relationships between people regardless of their politics.
“It can’t be fixed without you and groups like you that do what you’re doing now, which is breaking bread together and just being human together.”
Adams spent the bulk of his speech explaining the reasoning behind and impact of recent bipartisan election measures enacted at the state level.
He pointed to the clearing of voter rolls to remove dead individuals, those who have moved away and those with disqualifying felony convictions; video surveillance to guard against “ridiculous and false allegations” of voter fraud, banning ballot harvesting and expanding absentee and early voting while also requiring voter identification.
“Elections in Kentucky have never … been more accessible than they are today, nor have they been as secure as they are today,” Adams said.
But in contrast to that security and accessibility, Adams also pointed to increasingly extreme rhetoric regarding alleged vote fraud.
“Election officials are under siege,” he said, noting five county clerks quit recently “because they’re tired of the abuse. They’re tired of the crazy conspiracy theories.”
While he didn’t call out former President Donald Trump by name, Adams cast doubt on claims of widespread fraud, and said “the biggest threat to our process is misgiving (about the process).”
Adams pointed to multiple recent recount controversies statewide, including in Campbell County where state Senate hopeful Jessica Neal posted a $57,368 bond for a recount and made claims that the primary vote — which she lost by more than 300 votes — was tainted by improperly secured machines.
Adams decried such instances as a waste of government resources and a strain on county officials working to prepare for November’s elections.
“You can’t just put a quarter in the machine and get a recount,” he said.
Adams answered questions from the audience regarding ranked choice voting — he’s against it because it could cause delays in tabulating and certifying votes; compulsory registration and voting — he’s against it because compelling participation could result in apathetic or uninformed voters making decisions that could have far-reaching consequences; and civics education — he’s in favor of better education about government, and said he feels teachers are “afraid” to teach about government due, again, to polarization and the fear of coming under fire from hard-liners on either side of the political divide.
Adams said he’s aware that he’s made some enemies within his own party due to his insistence that elections are secure, but he said he hopes that groups like Rotary clubs can help spread the word in everyday situations.
“People don’t trust the government,” he said, adding “I am the government.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.