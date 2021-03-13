After his success in heading Kentucky’s 2020 general and primary election process, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams was named to the Commission on Election Integrity by the Republican National Committee last week.
This commission, geared toward bringing together leaders “at the forefront of election reform at the state level,” will be chaired by Florida Republican Party Chairman Joe Gruters and co-chaired by Ashley MacLeay, a committeewoman from Washington, D.C. Overall it will consist of 12 men and 12 women from 21 states and the District of Columbia.
The Paducah native was chosen by the Republican State Leadership Committee, which named Adams “to advise policymakers on best practices for conducting secure elections,” according to a March 5 news release.
“To me, it’s really a great compliment to Kentucky that we’re being sought out by other states for how we’ve modernized our elections in the past 14 months since I took office,” Adams said. “We took a lot of abuse from other states coming into our primary, and it turned out we had a more successful primary than other states did. We had the best primary of all the states that voted during COVID, and after that my phone began to ring.”
November’s general election saw a higher turnout than 2016’s despite complications because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adams called the election a “great success.“
“We kept people safe, we didn’t have a spike in COVID cases the way we did after holidays, we had a secure election that wasn’t tampered with, we had no known fraud that would impact the results … it was just a really good, successful election with a very, very high turnout,” he said. “We just really couldn’t have asked for more than that.”
His goal on the commission is to take what he’s learned from these experiences to help Kentucky and other states better their electoral processes.
“The No. 1 thing I learned, conceptually, was that you can enhance voter access and election security at the same time. You don’t have to make it harder to vote to make it harder to cheat,” Adams said. “What I look forward to presenting to the commission is what worked in Kentucky, what we learned from it, the things that are sustainable for permanent changes and the things that are not.”
Being able to boost integrity while allowing more people to vote is Adams’ main mission.
“Some of the things I’ll be talking about are strictly about finding ways to prevent fraud, deter it and eliminate it, but it can’t just be a one-sided message — you have to talk about access, too. You can’t use security as a cover to try to make it harder to vote.”
The adoption of early in-person absentee voting across the state during the 2020 primary and general elections was the key to Kentucky’s high turnout numbers.
Adams is hopeful that House Bill 574, a piece of legislation that amends many statutes related to elections — including allowing for in-person absentee voting during normal business hours on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday preceding the election — gets passed during this legislative session. The Kentucky House passed the bill 93-4 in February and even though it has a consensus agreement, Adams isn’t confident it will make it before the Senate in time.
“It only has about a 50-50 chance of passing in this session. They’ve got some pretty significant legislation in line that is very time sensitive and … it might be an issue that we revisit in a year when they have a long session and the pandemic is over,” he said. “I think it’s going to happen eventually. We’re one of only a handful of states in the country that don’t let their people vote on more than one day. It’s just a matter of time before we join the rest in the 21st century.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.