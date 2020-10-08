Kentucky’s success in holding its primary election during COVID-19 earned it national recognition, and Secretary of State Michael Adams expects more of the same in the Nov. 3 general election.
“I think folks are pretty familiar with how well the primary went. We were deemed a nationally successful model of how to run an election in a pandemic.
“Other states have been looking to us to learn how they can run a better election than they did earlier in the year. I’m really proud of that,” Adams said Wednesday, during a webinar conducted as part of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s public policy series.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs also took part in the webinar.
“As great as June went, on the other hand, there are some things I want to get more back-to-normal on,” Adams said. “Partly because I think everyone’s craving normality and also because not everything we did for June was fully scale-able for a November election with two-and-one-half times the turnout.”
Adams is projecting an approximately 72% voter turnout in the general election.
“Here’s what’s changed,” he said. “No. 1, we’ve scaled back absentee voting. It’s still available if you need it, but we’re also not making that the primary model for how people are going to vote (in the general). In the primary, three quarters of voters voted absentee. That was at the request of both the governor and me.
“This time, we’re asking people to vote in person if they can. We gave them 19 days to do it, six days a week for three weeks,” he said.
“Right now we’re on track for fewer absentee ballots to be cast in the general. We’ve preserved it (absentee voting) for those who need it, but we also made in-person voting a lot easier.”
Friday is the last day to request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots can be mailed to the county clerk, or placed in a drop box located in front of the main entrance to the McCracken County courthouse. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 to be counted.
Another key date is Oct. 13, when early in-person voting begins. Early voting can be done at the McCracken County Clerk’s office Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Expanded in-person voting is designed to help manage the volume of those casting their ballots in person and ensure social distancing can be maintained.
The in-person expanded hours “is a great way to cut back on the time commitment it takes to go vote,” Adams said. “I waited in line for 31/2 hours to vote for president in 2016, before there was even a pandemic. I don’t want that this year. We’re trying to get people to vote before Election Day if we can.”
According to Griggs, postcards have been mailed to every registered voter in the county, explaining where they can vote on Election Day. Eleven voting locations have been established, combining approximately 4-5 precincts together in each location. Election Day voting is also allowed at the clerk’s office, regardless of where a voter’s established location is.
“I think voters are starting to see the postcards come in this week,” she said. “They explain where their new voting locations are and also explains the early voting options.”
The cutoff for absentee balloting applications, the two methods to vote absentee, and the expanded in-person voting, all factor in to Adams’ optimism that Kentucky “will be one of the very few states in the county that will have results on election night that are pretty comprehensive.”
“They won’t be total, but the vast majority, I think, probably 80 or 85%, will be counted on election night and reported to the public,” Adams said.
Griggs said her office will post available results at the courthouse on election night, as in the past.
Noting the two proposed constitutional amendments that are on the November ballot are somewhat lengthy, Griggs urged voters to seek out sample ballots and information on the amendments, one involving victims’ rights and one regarding term length of certain judicial positions.
“County clerks (and election workers) can’t advise or explain what they are about, so voters should make their informed decision before they go in to vote,” she said.
Griggs has been in the clerk’s office for 30 years. She was first elected clerk in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.
The work involved in conducting elections during the pandemic has been challenging, “but it’s been absolutely the most rewarding thing,” Griggs said.
“I’ve been more proud of this than anything I’ve done since I’ve worked here. It was very overwhelming and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, how am I going to do this.’
“Of course, I certainly didn’t do it on my own. I’ve got an amazing staff. We all worked together, worked till 11 or 12 at night, worked weekends, but we got done what we had to do,” she said.
“It makes me unbelievably proud to have been a part of it.”
