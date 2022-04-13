Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Paducah native, spoke to The Sun on Tuesday while visiting the region to discuss the work his office has accomplished since he has taken office.
Much of the legislation Adams’ office has lobbied for has involved expanding opportunities for voting while also proposing measures to keep elections secure.
“Voting has never been more accessible or secure than it is today in Kentucky,” Adams said. “One thing that I’ve learned, and I’ve tried to persuade constituents, is you can have access and integrity at the same time. You don’t have to trade one for the other.”
Two bills from the 2022 legislative session Adams highlighted include House Bill 564, which focused on expanding voting opportunities for Kentucky voters, and Senate Bill 216, which proposed all counties in Kentucky utilizing paper ballots by 2024.
Gov. Andy Beshear has signed HB 564 into law, but has vetoed SB 216. However, the legislature can override Beshear’s veto with a majority of votes in the House and a majority of votes in the Senate.
According to Adams, in the 2020 elections, 70% of voters chose to vote in-person. While he said he has no personal preference whether voters cast their ballots in-person or through the mail, Adams said data shows that, even across political parties, voters prefer to vote in-person.
In 2021, Kentucky added three days of early, no-excuse in-person voting on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before Election Day. Adams said having the Saturday before elections available would make elections more accessible to working class voters, and hopes that it drives up participation in elections.
On top of those three days, HB 564 adds an additional six business days available for in-person absentee voting.
One of the takeaways from the 2020 election Adams took away was that when the election process was spread out over multiple days, it was easier for law enforcement to monitor the situation.
“I actually think early voting made the [2020] election more accessible, but also more secure,” Adams said.
Part of SB 216, which the governor vetoed, was a requirement that all counties in Kentucky use paper ballots to vote. While Adams said claims of previous election tampering by hackers or other countries are unfounded, he added that with using paper ballots, voters would not need to be worried about outside forces tampering with the election system.
Adams highlighted bipartisan cooperation with both bills, and said he was proud that all of the Democratic senators voted to pass SB 216, even if the governor vetoed the bill. He added that working with Republican and Democratic legislators was of importance to him, and said he did to appear to constituents as if he was biased toward his own Republican Party.
“It’s been very important to me to publicly and privately have Democrats at the table, get their take on things. We don’t always agree, but sometimes they have good ideas that end up in the legislation,” Adams said.
“There’s no other state in America that’s passing election reform on a bipartisan basis. We’re it.”
The state budget allocates $25 million for counties throughout Kentucky to upgrade their election equipment. Adams praised the governor for including this in the budget.
Additionally, Adams said poll workers are needed across the state to help run elections, as it takes about 15,000 volunteers to run an election. HB 564 makes it a felony for a person to threaten poll workers and other election officials, something that Adams hopes makes new and returning poll workers safe.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at face-book.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.