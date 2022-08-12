PADNWS-08-12-22 ACS GOSPEL BENEFIT CONCERT - PHOTO

The Hoppers — a three-generation family affair consisting of (from left) Dean, Claude, Karlye, Kim, Connie and Mike — are making its third trip to Metropolis for the American Cancer Society Gospel Benefit Concert. The fundraiser, with 100% of proceeds going to the American Cancer Society for cancer research, will be Thursday, Aug. 18, at First United Methodist Church Metropolis.

 Contributed photo

METROPOLIS, Ill. — When Martha Bormann was asked if her gospel trio would hold a concert to help the Massac County Unit of the American Cancer Society meet its fundraising goal, she couldn’t have imagined what would occur over the next 28 years.

Following a two-year absence because of COVID-19, the American Cancer Society Gospel Benefit Concert is back.

