METROPOLIS, Ill. — When Martha Bormann was asked if her gospel trio would hold a concert to help the Massac County Unit of the American Cancer Society meet its fundraising goal, she couldn’t have imagined what would occur over the next 28 years.
Following a two-year absence because of COVID-19, the American Cancer Society Gospel Benefit Concert is back.
The 27th annual event will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at First United Methodist Church, 100 E. Fifth St., Metropolis. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. An offering will be taken that evening with all the proceeds benefiting ACS cancer research.
The concert will feature The Hoppers, which will be making its third appearance at the event. The group was last here in 2016.
The Hoppers were formed in 1957 in Madison, North Carolina, and have grown continuously for decades. Today, The Hoppers is a three-generation family affair with Claude and Connie, their sons Dean and Mike, Dean’s wife Kim and Dean and Kim’s daughter, Karlye.
America’s favorite family of gospel music, the award-winning group is a favorite on the Gaither Homecoming videos and tours. Their recordings frequently end up at the top of the Billboard sales charts and the Singing News radio charts. Their appearances range from presidential religious inaugural ceremonies and Carnegie Hall to church platforms throughout the U.S.
A two-time breast cancer survivor, Connie has been honored with many prestigious honors from the industry and gospel music fans.
“It is exciting to plan yet another gospel concert this year after a delay of two years because of the pandemic,” said Martha Bormann, concert coordinator.
For information about the concert, call 618-524-5601 or 618-638-3244.
The American Cancer Society Gospel Benefit Concert is totally underwritten so 100% of the night’s donation can go to the ACS for cancer research.
“I ask $100 from people who have been touched by cancer and I know won’t be hurt financially,” Bormann said. “The two years we weren’t able to have it because of COVID, I had people call about me not calling them asking for their sponsorship. They were so gung-ho. Many told me not to forget them. City National Bank has been wonderful.”
Bormann collects $3,000 total to pay the performers, who can also set up a table to sell their items at the concert.
“I can’t collect any other money that night because all the money is designated for cancer research,” she said. “And they’re fine with it. They’re just good enough to do it. They never say a word.”
Bormann emphasized she specifically designates the night’s donation for cancer research. “I don’t want it going toward salaries or new curtains,” she said. “It goes to cancer research.”
Through 26 concerts, Bormann has raised over $100,000.
“I’m not done yet,” she said. “I’m still here.”
The first concert was in 1993 when Jo Ann Fletcher, the local ACS representative, told Bormann the Massac County group was behind in what it said it’d give to the society. At the time, Bormann was part of The Joy Trio, and Fletcher asked if they’d do a concert to raise money. That was in August, and the money was due in September. It was a success.
The next year, Bormann was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
Since 1970, cancer has touched many of Bormann’s family. Her mom got breast cancer; her dad got colon cancer and brain cancer; her brother got prostate cancer; her grandmothers died of colon cancer. She lost three younger cousins to different kinds of cancer. Of her mom’s seven siblings, all but three have had cancer, with one aunt having three different kinds. Bormann’s husband Boyd died of lung cancer in 2013, and “he’d never smoked a cigarette,” she said.
Bormann’s sister, Ellen, who was 13 months younger, was 30 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She passed away last year.
“She lived to be 74 because of research,” Bormann said.
When Bormann was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1994, the only other person she’d heard of with that diagnosis was the late comedienne Gilda Radner, who died in 1989 two months after her diagnosis.
“When you hear those words, you just go into another world,” Bormann said. “I called Mom and said, ‘I just want to crawl inside you and start all over again.’ ”
Bormann’s surgery revealed the cancer was encapsulated inside the ovary. The oncologist confirmed there was no other involvement — which happens in maybe 2% of ovarian cancer cases — and she needed no treatment after everything was removed.
Upon hearing that, Bormann remembers commenting, “ ‘Oh, really, I guess I’m just lucky. (The surgeon) turned around and said, ‘You have been blessed. You need to tell it.’ I thought, ‘Get off your duff! Thank the Lord and do something.’ ”
That something was to start the American Cancer Society Gospel Benefit Concert.
“I shouldn’t even be here,” Bormann said. “But while I’m here, I’m going to do something bigger than me. Cancer research is a lot bigger than me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.