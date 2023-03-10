Sirena Huang finds a somewhat hidden gem in Antonín Dvorák’s Violin Concerto.
She recalls learning the composer’s piano cycle “Humoresques” at age five or six.
Sirena Huang finds a somewhat hidden gem in Antonín Dvorák's Violin Concerto.
She recalls learning the composer's piano cycle "Humoresques" at age five or six.
“That was my favorite to play. He always has a special place in my heart,” Huang said. “I have some significant events tied to it, and it’s a piece I’ve loved since.”
On Saturday night, she joins the Paducah Symphony Orchestra for a performance of Dvorák’s Violin Concerto. It’s part of the program for the symphony’s “Appalachian Spring” concert featuring Aaron Copland’s orchestral suite.
Huang said the Czech Austro-Hungarian composer once dedicated the folkloric melody to Joseph Joachim, a well-known influence.
“I think it’s a piece that hasn’t been played as much, and it’s one of the most gorgeous written,” she said. “Many pieces at the time were dedicated to Joachim, who wanted every concerto to have specific elements. This one is different: There’s no standard cadenza. There’s no grand ending. It connects directly to the second movement; it’s not a standard concerto format.
“Joachim didn’t find it very appealing and ended up not performing it. I think it had a rough start, which is a pity, as this piece is so beautiful and well-written. In all of his music, (Dvorák) wears his heart on his sleeve.”
Huang began the violin at age four at The Hartt School, part of the University of Hartford in Connecticut.
She remembers an early fixation on “Peter and the Wolf,” a symphonic fairytale by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev.
“There’s a scene where Peter plays the violin. I nagged my mom all the time like, ‘I want to play the violin,’ ” she said. “I would listen to the same piece over and over. I think at a young age, music spoke to me very deeply, and I wanted to learn it.”
She studied under Linda Fiore, a teacher certified in the Suzuki method — a famed music curriculum that parallels native language acquisition.
“(Fiore) was really the reason I fell in love with playing the instrument,” she said. “I was lucky to study with incredible teachers who loved and had joy for music. Naturally, that was contagious and made it easy for me to love music.”
At nine, Huang attended Juilliard Pre-College, solo-debuting later that year with the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra.
She is the gold medalist for the 11th Quadrennial International Violin Competition of Indianapolis. In September, she won the final round performing Dvorák’s Violin Concerto with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
She’s achieved many awards and has performed in 20 countries, soloing with more than 50 ensembles like the New York Philharmonic and Shanghai and Russian Symphony Orchestras.
Huang favors the well-known Johann Sebastian Bach, but enjoys helping audiences discover more marginalized composers.
“Much of the time, the composers we play or learn about are Europeans,” she said. “As a musician, we want to expand the repertoire and give an opportunity for marginalized composers whose music is incredible.”
The symphony concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Carson Center in downtown Paducah. For tickets or more information, visit paducahsymphony.org or call 270-444-0065.
