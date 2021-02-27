Academic team members also work to represent schools in competition

PRINCETON — When you think about high school teams competing against each other, you think of sports contests: game-winning passes on the gridiron, an attack that ends an important rally in volleyball or an inside pass for a basket against a staunch defense in basketball.
There are other teams at almost every high school in western Kentucky that also compete against other high schools. These competitions also showcase the students’ talents, with school pride and rivalry bragging rights on the line.
Academic teams compete almost year-round and feature the brightest students in tests of cerebral fitness.
One of the more familiar competitions is called quick recall, a question-and-answer contest where teams of four students work to buzz in ahead of their opponents with the correct answer.
From October through the end of January, schools’ quick recall teams throughout the Jackson Purchase and Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Trigg counties compete in the West Kentucky Academic Association.
District champions vie for the President’s Cup at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, with the participating teams competing for scholarship money.
In January, the annual Governor’s Cup begins at the district level. It features several opportunities for students to shine and involves students in the high, middle and elementary school level, but elementary students do not have a state competition.
For individual students, there are written assessments in the areas of composition and subjects tests in math, science, social studies, language arts and arts and humanities.
The team competitions of quick recall and future problem solving have groups of students from a school working to outbuzz the other team or working together to find the solution to a hypothetical situation.
The top five students in the assessments and the top two teams at each district competition advance to the regional level, and the top five in assessments and top two teams at the regional competition move on to the state finals at Galt House in Louisville in March.
Taking part in academic teams can start as early as third grade, and several area students have taken part in academic competitions since they were in the fourth grade.
Paige Kight, a junior at Paducah Tilghman High School, has been taking part in academic competitions since she was in the fourth grade.
“At that point, at the tryouts, the room was full,” she remembered. “It was like the ‘smart kid’ thing to do.
“Once I got through tryouts and made the team, I stayed with it because it’s so much fun. It’s such an environment for just learning, very conducive to learning a lot about stuff.”
Kight said she enjoys taking part in the quick recall team.
“It’s really rewarding to know that I am contributing all my education and research for the whole team,” she said. “I feel like, stereotypically, it’s nerve-racking, but for me, it’s actually kind of relaxing. It’s in my element.”
Kight said academic teams should get more recognition as a source of school pride.
“I think if you’re not very deeply or closely involved with academic team, you wouldn’t think that it takes much time outside of the competitions,” she said. “I don’t think a lot of people realize that there is just as much dedication as a sport that gets more publicity.
“We’re practicing multiple days a week and studying individual packets outside of that.”
Asked what she would tell a younger student who asked about joining the academic team, Kight said she would tell him about the team camaraderie.
“We all have that dedication and drive about academic team and about learning as a whole,” she said. “I would tell that person about all of the camaraderie and teamwork that we have, and it’s really a great time.”
Kight said she would like to major in biology in college with a concentration in aquatic conservation.
“I love fish,” she said. “I think that’s one of the ways that I can use my passion to help people. After that, I want to get a higher degree — a master’s degree or a PhD — and hopefully, do some field research in aquatic conservation.”
Just as in athletics, there are several nuances involved with taking part in academic competitions, something for anyone to enjoy about them.
“I mostly enjoy learning new stuff,” said Robyn Phelps, a senior at Caldwell County High School. “When you go into the competitions, there are some things you could have studied the day before, but you didn’t, and then, talking with the other teams, you just learn it during conversation.
“It’s just casual for everyone to learn. It’s really cool. Before and after the matches — it doesn’t matter who won and it doesn’t matter who is in the next match — everyone will talk about what they found out that day or what they already knew.”
Phelps took first place in the District 5 arts and humanities assessment test, advancing to the Region 2 competition, where she placed third and qualified for the state competition in Louisville.
Phelps’ perspective of meeting other academic team members at competitions is a unique one, based on her own life.
“I used to be a military kid, so I was the new kid every year,” she said. “I never really got involved with my schools’ rivalries because I was always the new kid.
“Now, we have our team and the rest of the teams. I can’t tell them apart; they’re all just extensions of our ‘family.’ ”
Phelps said she wants to study accounting in college and become a financial planner.
Mason Wooten and Ava Chuppe are both seniors at McCracken County High School who have taken part in academic competitions for several years.
“I’ve been taking part in the academic team since the fourth grade, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Wooten said. “I think the biggest part of it for me is being able to come to practice with a bunch of other people who share my thirst for knowledge.
“We don’t get a lot of recognition, but I’m OK with that. It’s more something that I enjoy doing behind the scenes, anyway.”
Wooten said the practice regimen varies from week to week.
“Some days, I take practice tests, and those are what help me prepare for the actual tests that we have at districts, regionals and state.
“Other days, we just have a straight constant study. For me, I do math and science, so that might be working out math problems or studying different science concepts.”
Wooten said if someone were to ask him about joining the academic team, he would talk about how fun it is.
“I would say that it may look a little intimidating at first and there is no getting around having to put in work and time outside of school,” he said. “But, we are not just in a club for antisocial geeks. We have a lot of fun during practices and during competitions. It’s something really special. The reason I go to academic team is because I enjoy being around those people who have the same intellect and desire to learn that I do.”
Wooten said he wants to study biology or biomedical engineering with an eye toward studying neuroscience or oncology.
Chuppe said she enjoys the fact that each member of the academic team has taken on a role of sorts within the team.
“Since I’ve joined, I’ve immersed myself in studying literature, which is a field I love,” she said. “I am also a competitive person, so — as funny as it is to say this about academic team — I love the rivalries that we form and having the opportunity to go up against other schools across the state.”
McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman are rivals in athletics, and that carries over into the academic arena, as the two schools are consistently the best in the region.
Throughout the school year, the two schools’ academic teams meet in competition several times, often with close outcomes.
“It’s a lot about pride and wanting to show what we can do as a school,” Chuppe said.
Although competitions are enjoyable and fulfilling, Chuppe said she would tell a prospective member that it is not a very easy endeavor.
“It’s not a cake walk, by any means,” she said. “At times, you’ll feel frazzled and a bit overwhelmed, but in the end, it will be one of the best decisions you have made in your life — and I really mean that.
“You will grow as a person, you will have a supportive, encouraging environment, and the relationships that you develop with your teammates will be so valuable.”
Chuppe said there is a degree of recognition by her schoolmates in the halls of her academic club membership.
“I feel that our classmates are fairly aware of what we do,” she said. ”We wear our uniforms just like sports teams on the days that we have matches, and people sort of get to know that.”
Schools compete against each other in the sports arena for school pride, trophies and regional and state titles.
The academic arena is no different, with teams representing their schools and using their talents to win while developing those talents further.
