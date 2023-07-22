Paducah Public Schools announced on Friday that Kristina McDowell and Shawn Yarbrough were chosen to serve as academic deans for Clark Elementary and Morgan Elementary.
As academic deans, McDowell and Yarbrough will be part of the leadership team with oversight of the Special Education Department.
A Paducah schools news release said McDowell is a native of Newburgh, Indiana, where she graduated from Signature School. She holds her B.A. in Special Education LBD and MSD from the University of Evansville and has completed her Masters of Elementary Education from the University of the Cumberlands. She will complete her Masters of Arts in School Administration Level I in July 2023.
McDowell began her teaching career as a paraeducator at Yates Elementary in Lexington in the fall of 2011. After one semester, she became a full-time Special Education teacher and continued teaching at Yates for three years. In the fall of 2015, she began her tenure with Paducah Public Schools at Paducah Middle. She taught in the LBD classroom where she started the Special Cup program. In the fall of 2018, McDowell came to Clark Elementary. Since then, she has served on the Lighthouse Team for Leader in Me and on the Clark SBDM. Over the past four years, she has taught for Murray State University as an adjunct professor focusing on special education.
“We are thrilled to have Kristina McDowell as our new academic dean at Clark Elementary,” Clark Elementary Principal Kelly Workman said in a news release. “She has 12 years of experience in special education and has been a vital part of our team for five years. Mrs. McDowell has a wealth of knowledge and a sincere commitment to ensuring the success of our students and faculty.”
According to the news release, Yarbrough is a 2000 Lone Oak High School graduate and a Paducah native. He completed his M.A. Ed. in School Administration Level I and Level II through University of the Cumberlands in 2022. He received his M.A. Ed. in the Area of Special Education P-12 LBD from Murray State in 2018 after completing the alternative certification program. Yarbrough earned his B.S. in Mass Communications in the Area of Public Relations from McNeese State University in 2004.
He has seven years of experience within the educational field. Most recently, Yarbrough served as the Special Education Teacher in the Social Skills Enrichment Unit at Lone Oak Elementary for the McCracken County School District. Prior teaching experience includes three years at Paducah Middle and a three years at Farmington Elementary for the Graves County School District.
The news release said Yarbrough was nominated for the 2022 Council of Exceptional Children Special Education Teacher of the Year Award in the State of Kentucky. He was also nominated as finalist for the WKCTC Regional Educator Teacher of the Year Award in 2022. Yarbrough was recognized as Teacher of the Year for Paducah Middle in 2022. He served as a house leader and served on the Ron Clark Academy delegation committee, while at Paducah Middle. He also served on the district TNTP Learning Acceleration team for Paducah Public Schools.
Prior to his teaching career, Yarbrough worked in higher education serving as a college baseball coach at Mid-Continent University and UT Martin. Yarbrough has mentored Purchase Area youth of all ages over the past two decades, while owning and operating two different baseball and softball academies, River City Academy and Diamond Academy. Yarbrough also spent time as Recommending Scout with the Cincinnati Reds.
“We are excited to welcome Mr. Yarbrough to Morgan Elementary,” Morgan Elementary Principal Tami Snyder said in the news release. “He brings an outstanding passion for our students and families, along with a wealth of knowledge in special education. We look forward to him joining our administrative team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.