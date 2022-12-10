Schools taking part in the West Kentucky Academic Association held their district championships this week, and the field of four for the West Kentucky Academic Bowl is set.
The WKAA is an organization of schools in western Kentucky who compete throughout the fall in a question-and-answer buzz-in style of competition. For possibly the first time ever in any group activity, Paducah Tilghman High School was not in the same district as a McCracken County School District school, and the Blue Tornado and McCracken County High School are both in the Academic Bowl.
Paducah Tilghman hosted the District 4 championship Tuesday. Top seed Marshall County (8-4) lost to Livingston Central (3-7) by a score of 21-14 in the first semifinal, while the host Blue Tornado (9-5) beat Crittenden County (2-7) by a score of 17-9 in the other semifinal.
PTHS beat Livingston Central 20-10 to win the District 4 championship and a berth into the Academic Bowl.
McCracken County (10-4) was the top seed in District 2 and hosted the district championship Thursday. Mayfield (4-4) beat Ballard Memorial (1-9) by a score of 17-11 in the semifinal but fell to the Mustangs in the championship match by a score of 32-12.
Hickman County (4-7) hosted the District 1 championship on Thursday and beat Carlisle County (2-6) by a score of 11-9 in the semifinal before falling to top seed Fulton County (5-7) by a score of 6-5 to win the District 1 championship.
Top seed Calloway County (13-1) hosted the District 3 championship on Thursday. Murray (4-8) beat Graves County (8-4) in the semifinal 22-14 before the Lakers beat the Tigers 34-10 in the championship.
The West Kentucky Academic Bowl is scheduled to be held on Jan. 20 at West Kentucky Technical and Community College with two semifinal matches and one championship match.
Attached to the Academic Bowl are scholarships for each participating school.
The West Kentucky Academic Bowl Scholarship was created by the Murray State University Foundation Inc. in 1990 through a consortium of people and businesses throughout western Kentucky who wanted to promote academics and academic excellence throughout the region.
The amounts of the scholarships are $5,500 to the school that wins the Academic Bowl, $2,500 for the second-place school and $1,000 each to the third- and fourth-place schools.
• Calloway County finished the WKAA competition season with the highest average of questions answered per match, finishing the 2022-23 season with an average of 31.5 points per match.
McCracken County had the second-highest average at 28.64 points per match, followed by Graves County (19.5), Murray (15), Paducah Tilghman (14.5), Marshall County (13.08) and Mayfield (10.75).
In most of the regular-season matches, 60 questions were asked in each match, with 30 questions coming in each half of the match.
The buzz-in format for WKAA competitions is similar to the quick recall competition in the statewide Governor’s Cup academic competition. One of the purposes of the WKAA is to prepare students for that competition, which is held at the district, region and state levels.
The district Governor’s Cup competitions will be held Jan. 17 and 21. The District 1 competition will be held at Fulton County High School, while the District 2 competition will be held at Paducah Tilghman High School. The District 3 Governor’s Cup competition will be held at Murray High School, while the District 4 competition will be held at Livingston Central High School.
Paduach Tilghman will also host the Region 1 competition on Feb. 13 and 18. The state competition will be held at Galt House in Louisville on March 17-20.
