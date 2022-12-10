PADNWS-12-10-22 WKAA - PHOTO

Taking part in the WKAA District 2 championships Thursday for McCracken County were (from left) Garret Greenwell, Owen Cody, Cole Cannon and Eden Bridge-Hayes. MCHS won the district title and will take part in the West Kentucky Academic Bowl in January.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Schools taking part in the West Kentucky Academic Association held their district championships this week, and the field of four for the West Kentucky Academic Bowl is set.

The WKAA is an organization of schools in western Kentucky who compete throughout the fall in a question-and-answer buzz-in style of competition. For possibly the first time ever in any group activity, Paducah Tilghman High School was not in the same district as a McCracken County School District school, and the Blue Tornado and McCracken County High School are both in the Academic Bowl.

