Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said people who have had to move after losing their homes in the December tornado outbreak in western Kentucky should have no issues when they go to cast their ballots in the May primary.
The state’s absentee ballot law has provisions for them.
“It has always allowed for people to vote who are not in their home county on Election Day. Our law also provides that if you live temporarily in one location but your home is in another location, and you have a specific intent to return to your home, not necessarily that that address but to that county, you have the ability to vote in your home county.”
Adams cited as an example, someone who lives in Hopkins County but is now in Jefferson County temporarily.
“I actually have the option. I can change my registration to Jefferson County and vote there, or I can continue to vote in Hopkins County by absentee ballot.”
The request for an absentee ballot can either be done at the county clerk’s office in your home county, or through an online portal, such as was done for the 2020 elections.
If a polling place was in one of the buildings destroyed by the tornadoes, Adams said local board of elections can ask the State Board of Elections to do a number of things. That includes moving to a different location, consolidate voting locations, using a countywide vote center.
“It’s generally granted, but they must petition the state board,” he said.
Another option for local boards in the storm-ravaged areas can take, is movable voting locations during the time in-person absentee voting is available before election day, something Adams said Hopkins County did in the past.
“They were basically RVs that traveled around the county. The locations were advertised in advance in the paper and on the radio, so people would know where to go vote.
Adams said one thing people in the tornado areas don’t have to worry about is the loss of their voter registration information.
“Fortunately, we do have a statewide voter registration system, and we have servers in Frankfort with all the information. We don’t expect any negative impact with respect to our voter registration from that,” he noted.
For those who are not in the areas impacted by the tornadoes, Adams said from the 20-25 counties who have submitted plans for the 2022 elections, it appears most will have more polling locations, even though turnout for the midterm elections is likely to be less than in 2020.
Almost all of them will include vote centers, such as were first seen in 2020 during the pandemic, which Adams got the General Assembly to permanently approve last year. That means voters registered in any precinct in a county can cast their ballots at the vote centers.
“As easy as it was to vote in 2020, it’s going to be easier in 2022, from the plans we’ve seen,” he said.
The deadline to register to vote is April 18, for the May 17 primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.