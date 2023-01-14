PADNWS-01-14-23 ABRAHAM - PHOTO

County Commissioner Richard Abraham, left, joins Commissioner Eddie Jones, second from left, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, second from right, and Commissioner Bill Bartleman, right, on the McCracken County Fiscal Court for this new term. The fiscal court held its first meeting of the new four-year term on Jan. 9.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

Richard Abraham is no stranger to public office. A familiar face to the people of Paducah, Abraham is now taking his experience from serving on the Paducah City Commission to his new role as a McCracken County Commissioner, and participated in his first McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting on Monday.

Abraham, a Paducah native, was elected to his first term on Paducah’s city commission in 2000, and served six consecutive terms on the city commission from 2008 to 2020, serving as mayor pro tem in his last term.

