Richard Abraham is no stranger to public office. A familiar face to the people of Paducah, Abraham is now taking his experience from serving on the Paducah City Commission to his new role as a McCracken County Commissioner, and participated in his first McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting on Monday.
Abraham, a Paducah native, was elected to his first term on Paducah’s city commission in 2000, and served six consecutive terms on the city commission from 2008 to 2020, serving as mayor pro tem in his last term.
After winning his primary election in May, Abraham was elected to his first four-year term on the fiscal court in November, joining returning commissioners Bill Bartleman and Eddie Jones and Judge-Executive Craig Clymer.
“It’s a privilege and an honor that you have people in the community you live in that will vouch for you to do a good job,” Abraham said.
Abraham is the first African-American to serve as a county commissioner in McCracken County, county officials have said.
Collaboration with fellow county representatives, as well as some collaboration with the city of Paducah, is key for Abraham’s work in his term. One of his biggest goals is to continue the strong working relationship that has been developed in recent years between Paducah and McCracken County governments.
“Paducah cannot survive without McCracken County, and McCracken County cannot survive without the city,” Abraham said.
“I think it’s important for us to understand the differences, but understand that if we don’t work together on some things, we hold each other back.”
In his time on the city commission, Abraham said he was involved in several major projects the city and county have undertaken together, including the Barkley Regional Airport new terminal project and the outdoor sports complex project. Projects like these, he told The Sun, would not have happened without collaboration between the two governments.
Another project Abraham said he is passionate about is Paducah and McCracken County’s work to upgrade the 911 radio tower system. As part of his oath for public safety, Abraham said it is important for the city and county to ensure that first responders have a way to communicate in the field in emergencies.
With a position representing McCracken County, Abraham said there are some differences with goals of completing ongoing projects such as the outdoor sports complex and 911 radio system upgrades during his term and working with Paducah on economic development opportunities.
According to Abraham, these goals must be balanced with the county’s job to be fiscally responsible with the taxpayer’s money.
The county’s budget process is similar to a family planning its household budget, Abraham said. Like a family, the county has to identify its needs and wants, and determine a way to pay for its needs before it can pay for items on its wish list.
Elected officials also have to keep in mind what taxpayers can afford to pay when determining if there needs to be a raise in taxes, or if a new revenue stream for a project needs to be generated, Abraham said.
For him, minimizing impacts on taxpayers is important. However, he also believes if officials are transparent about why more money from taxpayers is needed — such as if the county explores a new payment method to fund the 911 system operations — people are typically more responsive.
Part of an elected official’s role, Abraham believes, is to ask questions to make sure decisions that are made are fully informed ones. He believes in asking a lot of questions he expects to get from his constituents so that he knows how best to answer those questions.
“’So why did you all do that?’ and ‘where did you get the money from?’ and ‘why did you put the money toward that particular project?’ Those are the questions we got to ask when there’s a situation where we have to allocate funds for, we got to ask those same questions because those are the questions we’re going to get,” Abraham said.
Abraham said he is looking forward to serving the county, and is grateful to have the privilege to serve the people once again.
