The McCracken County Clerk's Office released the primary election results for the Paducah mayoral and city commission races around 4 p.m. Monday.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless will not move on to the November general election and her challengers, Commissioner Richard Abraham and business George Bray, were the top two vote getters in the primary.
The results are:
• George Bray – 2,992
• Brandi Harless – 1,581
• Richard Abraham – 1,851
Eight of nine candidates will move on the general election for Paducah's city commission race. Candidate John "Buzz" VonTesmar will not move on to the general election.
The results are:
• John "Buzz" VonTesmar – 949
• Mike Reed – 987
• Melinda Winchester – 2,292
• Lakilia Bedeau – 1,761
• Carol Gault – 2,269
• Robert Shy – 1,453
• Raynarldo Henderson – 2,854
• David Guess – 2,021
• Sandra Wilson – 2,590
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.