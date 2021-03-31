A woman who was among the earliest COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Baptist Health Paducah said she’s now even healthier than she was before she got sick.
Baptist Health Paducah said March 27 marked one year since the hospital’s first COVID-19 patient was admitted.
Just a week after the hospital saw its first COVID patient, Mildred Emerson learned she tested positive. She was taken to Baptist Health Paducah on April 4, 2020, and was immediately put on oxygen.
“They thought I was going to die,” the 83-year-old Marshall County resident recalled.
When Emerson’s condition improved, she worked hard to regain her strength.
“I just started doing exercises. I could do it in the bed, and just got better,” she said.
After being hospitalized for 17 days, Emerson was discharged from Baptist Health Paducah as the hospital staff cheered her on. Since returning home, Emerson continued doing exercises, in addition to eating healthier. As a result, she’s lost about 50 pounds and her mobility has improved, allowing her to be more independent.
“I can get around better. I can touch my toes,” Emerson said. “I dress myself. I take my shower. I do everything by myself.”
In addition, Emerson’s blood sugar level has improved, and her kidney function has gotten better. Emerson was also diagnosed with endometrial cancer in November, but has fully recovered after getting a hysterectomy.
But those aren’t Emerson’s only milestones. Last week, she returned to Baptist Health Paducah to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She did it so she could visit her sister, Emma Peal, who lives at The Stilley House Senior Living in Benton. Emerson hopes she can eventually spend more time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
“Give them all a big hug,” she said.
As for how Emerson has gotten this far, she replied, “The good Lord and all the prayers of everybody.”
March also marks one year since Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital saw its first COVID-19 patient. March 16, 2020, was when Lourdes tested its first COVID-positive patient in the emergency department. March 21, 2020, was when Lourdes had its first COVID-19 inpatient admitted into the hospital, said Nanette Bentley, PR director of Bon Secours Mercy Health, in an email.
In all, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital has admitted about 625 COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic.
Bentley said when the pandemic was at its peak late last year, COVID-19 hospitalizations numbered in the low 40s at any given time at Lourdes. Meanwhile, the peak positivity rate among those tested by Lourdes was 19% at the end of December.
Those numbers have since dropped dramatically. Over the past week, Lourdes has been averaging just three COVID-19 patients in house at any given time, Bentley said. The positivity rate as of the end of last week was just 2.8%, the lowest it’s been since Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital began tracking it in August.
Meanwhile, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that the state’s overall positivity rate is 2.89%. Beshear previously said that last Thursday was the first time he reported no new COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities.
