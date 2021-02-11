Schools across Kentucky are recognizing the effort of those that work in their Family Resource Youth Service Centers (FRYSC), a branch of the education system dedicated to helping students get what they need outside of the classroom.
“Learning is difficult for students when their basic needs aren’t met,” McCracken County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said. “The goal of FRYSC is to help all children succeed. They remove barriers beyond the classroom walls by connecting families with community resources.
“Their help comes in many forms: providing school supplies, health services, dental care, clothing, food, emergency housing, job assistance, and more. FRYSC are critical to helping our children and families succeed.”
Created as a part of the Kentucky Education Reform Act over 30 years ago, family resource centers aid youths in dealing with a variety of issues facing them in recent times — poverty, family restructuring, teenage pregnancy, substance abuse, and domestic and youth violence — generally helping to reduce stress on youth outside of school.
They do this through partnerships across the community, state and country.
Recent surveys report that educators, parents and community partners feel that the family resource centers are a “necessary component of Kentucky educational programming” and “a program vital to students, empowering families, and helping to improve schools,” a recent MCPS statement reported.
Just over 100 family resource centers were open in Kentucky in 1991. Thirty years later, there are 857 in the commonwealth serving 1,200 schools, making the program the country’s largest school-based family support initiative. Looking forward, state legislators are working to mark the second Wednesday of each February as FRYSC Day in Kentucky.
McCracken County Public Schools has six dedicated family resource centers and Paducah Public Schools has five, all working to help support the nearly 10,000 students between the two districts.
This year, the schools have faced a harder challenge than ever in meeting students’ needs because of COVID-19. Even simple things like distributing meals to food insecure households were made more difficult during the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped local family resource centers from doing their jobs.
“In a regular year, the services our Family Resource and Youth Services Centers provide for students is essential,” Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively told the Sun. “During this pandemic year, the work of our Family Resource and Youth Services Centers is indispensable.
“Every day, no matter what the obstacle, our Family Resource and Youth Services Centers find ways to achieve the goal of knowing each and every student by name and need.”
