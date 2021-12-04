Give yourself a break from the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season. Re-energize by retreating to a quiet spot to check out the 2022 plant introductions. Get a jump on 2022 as the spring catalogs will start arriving this month. Start a wish list, noting plant and which catalog plus page number. Order plants and seeds to be delivered at the appropriate time.
What’s new: All-America Selections has two 2022 recipients for rarely given National Gold Medal for significant breeding breakthroughs. They are Begonia Viking Explorer Rose on Green and Petunia Bee’s Knees. Zinnia Profusion Red Yellow Bicolor was the 2021 recipient.
The begonia is named for it ‘exploring’ spreading nature and vibrant and prolific rose blooms and glossy green foliage. Bee’s Knees is a delightful yellow spreader, as well. Both are well suited as hanging and ground cover plants. Profusion Red Yellow Bicolor begins with vibrant red and golden yellow outer petals that mature into soft apricot, salmon and rusty rose.
In addition to Gold Medal, AAS National Winner is awarded to ‘varieties that perform best over all of North America’ and AAS Regional Winners to those ‘that performed particularly well in certain regions.’ The Regional Winners Pink Delicious and Sunset Torch tomatoes grow well in our area. Pink Delicious, early maturing, has the trending ‘heirloom look, flavor and texture with hybrid disease resistance’ and ‘sweeter than normal pink tomatoes according to the AAS judges. Red-stripped golden yellow miniature Sunset Torch is the first to ripen, splits less, has good yield, has a mildly sweet, fruity flavor and disease resistance.
National winners are: Pepper Dragonfly that goes from green to purple at maturity and if left on the vine becomes bright red. Tomato Purple Zebra is dark red with green stripes, sweet and acidic taste that tends to be sweet, and has excellent disease resistance. Sunflower Concert Bell creates individual bouquets of 10-12 flowers on each strong 5-6’ stem. Successive sowing will provide flowers until autumn.
THINGS TO DO
Bees and birds — Protect the bees overwintering by leaving hollow perennial stems for nesting and shelter and foraging for birds. Leave some areas without mulch for ground bees.
Garden — As long as the ground is not frozen, continue to plant spring bulbs. The later bulbs are planted, the later they will bloom the first year, thereafter they will bloom on schedule. One year, daffodils planted January 6, bloomed June 15. Use the leaf blower to clear beds of excessive leaves.
Houseplants — Pull foil away from holiday plants to show off the foliage. Punch several holes in the foil sleeve to allow water drainage. After watering, thoroughly drain and place on a clear saucer to protect furniture. An alternative is to remove foil, place in a decorative container that has a drainage hole. Hide the plant’s container by covering the soil and edge of the container with moss. Fertilize blooming plants and those setting buds. African violets require violet fertilizer every 6 weeks, earlier if the foliage color lightens. Encourage cattleya, paths and phal orchids by lowering nighttime temperature 10 degrees.
The solution to leggy paperwhites is to add one part liquor (80-proof) to 7 parts water, or 1 part rubbing alcohol (70%) to 10-11 parts water. Alcohol inhibits water uptake, stunting the foliage and stems but not the flowers or fragrance.
Vegetables — Parsnips become sweeter the longer they are in the ground. Wait until January to dig. Water kitchen herbs only when the soil surface is dry. If damp, wait a couple of days before watering. Fertilize actively growing herbs monthly with 10-10-10.
EVENT
Dec. 11 — Whitehaven Christmas Open House. 1-5 p.m. I-24 exit 7. Visitors are treated to a tour, music, refreshments, and Santa. The rooms and hallways are decorated by various garden clubs. For more information: 270-554-2077. The tour is free.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.
