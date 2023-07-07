Emotions are big, complex and change over a lifetime. Joy changes a lot between the ages of 2 and 82. Emotions cannot be chased, but I do believe they can be cultivated. This makes them more like a fruit than a treasure. We can seek joy all we want, but will never find it if the conditions are not right. Emotions have a context. In the case of joy, I can choose to increase the odds of experiencing joy with my presence or decreasing it. That is why we identify joy with the presence of some people.

This is a type of joy that we see in very young children that is pure and clean. As we grow older those moments still happen, but they are more often tinged with relief or sorrow. This makes it richer and deeper as we experience life. What is true all the time is that joy sneaks up on us and reminds us that life is beautiful. Then, having done its job, slips away into the shadows waiting for another appropriate moment to lift us up toward heaven.

