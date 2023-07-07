Emotions are big, complex and change over a lifetime. Joy changes a lot between the ages of 2 and 82. Emotions cannot be chased, but I do believe they can be cultivated. This makes them more like a fruit than a treasure. We can seek joy all we want, but will never find it if the conditions are not right. Emotions have a context. In the case of joy, I can choose to increase the odds of experiencing joy with my presence or decreasing it. That is why we identify joy with the presence of some people.
This is a type of joy that we see in very young children that is pure and clean. As we grow older those moments still happen, but they are more often tinged with relief or sorrow. This makes it richer and deeper as we experience life. What is true all the time is that joy sneaks up on us and reminds us that life is beautiful. Then, having done its job, slips away into the shadows waiting for another appropriate moment to lift us up toward heaven.
These moments of joy encourage us to continue to cultivate a life that makes these moments more likely. Joy is included in the list of the “fruit of the Spirit” that we read in the New Testament (Galatians 5:22-23). Just after this list, we read that those who live this way have stopped feeding their own wants and desires and started living according to the Spirit of God.
It is possible to manufacture moments of joy or happiness, but doing so for oneself requires more intensity over time. That way of living requires more and bigger and better in order to get a jolt of satisfaction or a buzz. There is a significant part of our economy driven by adrenaline and addiction. It is fun to pursue such times. Do it while you can, but understand the long-term results diminish over time. Manmade joy will diminish over time as it becomes obvious that it is impossible to continue down a path that requires ever more resources. It leaves us longing nostalgically for the “glory days.”
On the other hand, finding joy shared with the lives of others continues to grow and enrich our own life. Feed the spiritual side of life so that those moments of joy continue to surprise and enrich life.
One of the more powerful expressions of joy happens when it is tinged with sorrow, pain or relief. There is a type of joy that washes over us when we have finished a difficult task. It might come in the form of a drink of water at the end of a hot day’s work. It might come after all the work, stress (the good kind), and clean-up after a wedding. It is in the category of satisfaction.
A life that cultivates joy, and the other fruits of the Spirit, may be more akin to walking in a garden or an orchard. We are surrounded by it all the time, but only get tastes of it at appropriate moments.
There is also a joy that happens as we remember loved ones we have lost. There are numerous surprising moments of joy even at some funerals. In my culture, it is a rare funeral of a faithful person where laughter is not heard at some point. It is entirely possible to feel deep sorrow and deep joy at the same time. I believe this is one of the contexts Peter is driving at when he talks about being, “given a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus.” He goes on to tell us that joy in the midst of pain or difficulty happens because we are being pulled forward by our faith. “Though you have not seen him (Jesus), you love him; and even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy, for you are receiving the end result of your faith, the salvation of your souls.” (I Peter 1:8-9, RSV).
We crave joy, but at its core it is a fruit or a gift. We cannot experience it in a vacuum. Even if we are alone when it happens, there are others involved in creating the moment. There are occasions in life when we lose the ability to experience joy. Sometimes it is something we have done. Often it is something that has been done to us.
It is the power of the salvation God offers that overcomes those events or people that rob us of our joy. David had done some wretched things to Uriah and Bathsheba. It resulted in the death of Uriah and an infant. He had destroyed his ability to experience joy — and he prayed, “Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me,” (Psalm 51:12). May we all learn to enjoy life.
