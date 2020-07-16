'A Racial Reckoning' - Calloway votes to keep monument, opponents vow to continue the fight

Though Robert E. Lee presided over the surrender of Confederate troops to effectively end the Civil War, Calloway County leaders signaled Wednesday they have no intention of surrendering in the fight over his likeness standing on the courthouse lawn.
In the face of a significant push over the last month and a half to remove the Confederate soldiers memorial that’s stood for over 100 years at the courthouse, the Calloway County Fiscal Court voted unanimously Wednesday morning to leave the monument where it stands.
The issue of potentially removing the monument has been raised in prior years, but came to a head last month when Sherman Neal, a football coach at Murray State University, petitioned the Murray City Council for its removal in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The council, which does not have the jurisdiction to deal with the statue on county property, passed a resolution urging the fiscal court to move the statue.
Since then, the debate about Confederate symbols and monuments has raged across the country in the broader context of racial justice, with various localities in Kentucky moving statues and Mississippi vowing to change its flag design to remove the current Confederate symbolism.
Wednesday evening, a group of protestors and counter-protestors stood at the statue, with some arguing loudly about whether racial injustices exist in various systems within America, and whether the Confederacy should be honored.
The only speaker Wednesday morning, Murray State University Professor Kevin Elliott, told the governing body that the monument is “bringing out the worst in our community.”
In requesting the fiscal court to explore options for moving the statue, Elliott focused on its placement at the courthouse, lamenting that a statue honoring the Confederacy stands where everyone should feel their voice is heard.
“The monument stands for the idea that the power of the government belongs exclusively to the white members of the community,” Elliott said.
Throughout Elliott’s time speaking, County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger routinely expressed skepticism at Elliott’s estimation of the legal ease and simplicity of moving the monument.
After Elliott’s presentation during which he also discussed the cost of the removal as likely less than people would expect, and potential placement at an abandoned cemetery that could easily be appropriated by the government, the fiscal court voted on a resolution that Elliott later said came as a surprise.
The resolution, which notes “the negative connotations that the Monument may hold” for some and “unreservedly condemns” slavery and racial oppression, also says the monument was erected simply to honor Calloway County residents who fought for the Confederacy and not “as several have argued, for the purpose of promoting continued oppression.”
The resolution also states the monument is the property of the United Daughters of the Confederacy J.N. Williams chapter, and that the court “would offer assistance” in moving the statue if that chapter were inclined to recommend its removal.
The resolution also does not preclude future action should the will of Calloway County citizens change, but states that the current consensus was reached after hearing from “hundreds, and perhaps thousands” of county residents.
Magistrate Paul Rister noted during the meeting that he took a survey of 280 people in his constituency, which he said he randomized by only approaching people who were outside during his survey. According to Rister’s calculations, 77% of his constituents supported leaving the monument where it stands.
Magistrate Don Cherry during the meeting said he believed the county was approaching the issue “the right way,” and lamented the idea of “mob rule.”
“We cannot run our country that way. If we make decisions by mob rule then we’ve lost control of our government.”
After the meeting, Neal pointed out what he saw as the irony of appealing to a majority while simultaneously speaking against “mob rule.”
“The evidence that they’re relying on is mob rule, rather than leadership based on education and facts,” Neal said.
He disputed the scientific merits of Rister’s informal survey, indicating he believes people are prone to answer differently when presented with questions in person than in an anonymous survey, and also said he thinks far more people oppose the monument than would show up in such a survey.
Neal also said that, even should a truly random and anonymous survey show a majority supporting the statue, many racial injustices would not have been addressed if the white majority in the country had been allowed to decide everything.
“If it was up to straight-line majority rule … we probably would still have a segregated school system in the county,” Neal said, vowing to keep up the fight “as long as I’m here and able to voice an opinion.”
Elliott also questioned the possible legality of reading a resolution that had not previously been publicized.
He also said monuments like the Lee statue can be truly intimidating to minority members of the community who still suffer fallout from centuries of slavery and decades of Jim Crow laws that have pushed them into socioeconomic inequality.
“A community that’s prepared to tackle that (racist) inheritance is a community that’s in a much better position to deal with the very real inequalities that continue to fester,” Elliott said, adding that a decision by the fiscal court won’t end the movement.
“We will be pushing for a racial reckoning in this area,” he said.
Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and fiscal court members did not return requests from The Sun for comment late Wednesday afternoon.
