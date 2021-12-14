A note about the Mayfield Messenger and The Princeton Times Leader photo

The Messenger office was destroyed in the tornado that hit Mayfield on Dec. 10. Staff are currently working out of the office of our sister publication in Marshall County.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

The Mayfield Messenger and The Princeton Times Leader, the newspapers of record for their respective hometowns, will publish as scheduled for Wednesday delivery.

Newspapers in Mayfield and Graves County will be delivered where they can be safely thrown. Newspapers in Princeton & Caldwell County will be delivered as usual by the U.S. Post Office. However, each newspaper is adding additional copies to its press run to make free newspapers available to our neighbors that need information about the storm and recovery efforts.

In Mayfield, you can pick up a copy of the Mayfield Messenger at the TCC Verizon office, 1259 Paris Road. This is at the intersection of Charles Drive and Paris Road next to Papa John’s Pizza. Newspapers will be available, at no charge, beginning at 8 a.m.

In Princeton, you can pick up a copy of the Princeton Times Leader at our office located at 323 South Jefferson. This is at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and Legion Drive. Newspapers will be available, at no charge, beginning at 8 a.m.

For more information contact: Bill Evans, West Kentucky Media Group, Paxton Media Group at 270-217-0238.

