The Mayfield Messenger and The Princeton Times Leader, the newspapers of record for their respective hometowns, will publish as scheduled for Wednesday delivery.
Newspapers in Mayfield and Graves County will be delivered where they can be safely thrown. Newspapers in Princeton & Caldwell County will be delivered as usual by the U.S. Post Office. However, each newspaper is adding additional copies to its press run to make free newspapers available to our neighbors that need information about the storm and recovery efforts.
In Mayfield, you can pick up a copy of the Mayfield Messenger at the TCC Verizon office, 1259 Paris Road. This is at the intersection of Charles Drive and Paris Road next to Papa John’s Pizza. Newspapers will be available, at no charge, beginning at 8 a.m.
In Princeton, you can pick up a copy of the Princeton Times Leader at our office located at 323 South Jefferson. This is at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and Legion Drive. Newspapers will be available, at no charge, beginning at 8 a.m.
The Mayfield Messenger office was destroyed in the tornado. We are currently working out of the office of our sister publication in Marshall County.
For more information contact: Bill Evans, West Kentucky Media Group, Paxton Media Group at 270-217-0238.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.