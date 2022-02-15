'A Night to Shine' special prom held virtually this year

The eighth annual “A Night to Shine” prom for those with special needs who are 14 or older was presented Friday as a virtual event, but it was still a time to shine for its participants.
“A Night to Shine” is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.
For the second year, prom participants took part in a parade around the local host site, Heartland Church, to the cheers of several supporters.
Cars then drove up the church’s drive-through area, where participants received a dinner and a gift box for the occasion.
Bryan Phelps, the pastor to children and families at Heartland Church, said 105 people signed up for the prom, but a number of others joined in late.
“This was our fifth year to host an event,” he said. “Because of the current COVID situation, the Tim Tebow Foundation wanted it to be a virtual event and drive-through.
“Participants got to come through the drive-through, they each received a gift box and were able to go home and watch a virtual celebration featuring Tim Tebow and other celebrity friends to help them celebrate the night.”
Heartland Church is one of only five churches in Kentucky to host “A Night to Shine.” There are seven host churches in the state of Illinois — including First Christian Church of Herrin, the one closest to Paducah — and 12 in Tennessee, including Springfield Baptist Church, also the site closest to Paducah.
“It continues to grow here, but the hope of the Tim Tebow Foundation is that other churches — even other churches in our community — would pick this up so we can be able to reach and impact more individuals in our community with special needs,” Phelps said.
“The desire of the Tim Tebow Foundation is to connect individuals with local churches, especially those churches who have a ministry for people with special needs. That’s how we received a nomination to host, because we have an ongoing, year-round ministry for individuals with special needs.”
Phelps said that Heartland Church’s ministry for those with special needs is called “Connect.”
“We want to connect all families to Christ, so we began developing our special needs ministry 10 years ago,” he said. “I have seen many families come through that, and many families who have not been in church. Maybe after the birth of another child or as special needs developed, church became too difficult for them or the churches they attended felt that they were unable to meet that individual’s needs.
“That’s what we try to do: To meet the needs of that individual so that every member of the family can connect and learn and grow with a new relationship with God.”
Phelps said Heartland Church has a classroom for elementary school-aged students with special needs and another classroom for youth and adults with special needs.
He added that there are several members of the church who get behind the ministry and are excited about it.
“Event groups who are not affiliated with our church, whether it’s a cheerleading squad or football teams — things like that,” he said. “They all have individuals in their lives who have such a need, and this is a great way to demonstrate that support.”
“A Night to Shine” Takes place each year on the Friday before Valentine’s Day. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it featured a dance with a special walk-in, meals, photos, special shirts and other fun highlights.
The next “A Night to Shine” will be held on Feb. 10, 2023.
