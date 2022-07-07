Market House Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park is coming back this year with three performances of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” this weekend.
In a change of scenery from previous years, the performances will be held at Market House Theatre’s outdoor Courtyard Theatre.
A comedy revolving around several Athenians and their encounters with the magical trickery of nearby fairies, Market House Theatre’s presentation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” highlights some of the community’s younger theatre participants. Most of the cast, crew and creatives in the show are high school and college students.
Davin Belt, director of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” is also an undergraduate student at Murray State University studying nonprofit leadership studies and theatre design and technology, which has led him to taking several directing classes.
Since 2009, Belt has had multiple roles at MHT, including acting in plays, assisting backstage and most recently as a costume assistant helping to keep track of all of MHT’s costumes and help with the design of new costumes. He also was an assistant director for previous MHT Shakespeare in the Park shows including “As You Like It” and “The Tempest.”
As a director, Belt’s role is to have a vision of how the production will look and sound, and what messages it will portray. For this production, Belt also did a deep research dive into the background of the play, including researching the Greek names and mythology referenced, and figuring out anything going on during the time Shakespeare wrote the play that may have impacted his writing.
While the play is set in ancient Greece, Belt has decided to add a Steampunk element, a style that often incorporates older, vintage styles and fuses those styles with an industrial aesthetic, to the design and look of the production to help further the play’s themes of love, fate and natural order.
Belt likened the messages of the play to grass that grows in the middle of concrete and asphalt.
“I think it really embodies the fact that as much as we try to push something to be exactly how we want it, to shape our purpose exactly how we need it to, I think that love and nature finds its way to be true, very much how nature finds its way out of the concrete and asphalt and cement that we put on top of it,” Belt said.
Shakespeare’s plays also lend well to outdoor settings, Belt said. In previous years, when performances were held at the Noble Park Amphitheatre, which Belt said provides for a good setting and nature backdrop. This year, at Market House’s Courtyard Theatre, Belt said the crew is utilizating the stage space and turf in the courtyard, and will add a wall to the back of the stage to act as a palace setting.
Belt said while many people today find Shakespeare’s work to be “stuffy,” Shakespeare’s main audience in his day were often illiterate people with no formal education who found humor in crude, dirty jokes Shakespeare incorporated. These performances were often free to these groups so that they could also have the chance to be entertained.
By moving this performance outside as opposed to performing in an indoor theatre, Belt said the space is more open and allows for a more interactive performance.
“You allow people to feel free. People feel welcome, people don’t feel like they are 100% glued. On top of the fact that they didn’t pay for a ticket, it’s free; so, if they don’t get every joke that’s in it, it’s not a loss to them,” Belt said.
MHT’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is free to the public. Performances will be on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. at MHT’s Courtyard Theatre. Attendees can enter the Courtyard Theatre via Maiden Alley, where the theatre’s gates will be open on performance nights.
