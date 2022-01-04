As the new year rolls in, The Paducah Sun has listed several local items of interest that are scheduled to take place before the next Jan. 1.
Perhaps the biggest item on the 2022 calendar is the Greenway Sports Complex, which should see a good deal of development in the coming year.
The outdoor sports complex’s estimated cost is between $38 million and $42 million, according to a previous report from The Sun.
An agreement between Sports Facilities Management as a third-party management firm and the Sports Tourism Commission was signed last month. Commission Chairman Jim Dudley said the next step in the process of building a sports complex is to get an interlocal agreement between the city of Paducah and McCracken County completed.
Dudley said this agreement should take place within the next two months.
After both agencies sign off on an interlocal agreement, Dudley said local architecture firm PFGW Architects would submit a final design bid for the Sports Tourism Commission to approve.
Dudley said after the design plans are approved, construction plans and documents would take about six months to develop before any shovels break ground at the complex site.
Ultimately, Dudley told the commission the Greenway Sports complex could be up and operational by 2024, which gives time for all necessary agreements to be in place and allows 12 to 18 months for construction of all of the included facilities after plans are developed.
The complex will be at the former Bluegrass Downs site and Stuart Nelson Park along the Greenway Trail and will include baseball, softball and soccer fields. The complex is projected to bring in more than 80 sports tournaments and more than 7,000 people per year to Paducah once it is completed, according to the project’s website.
Schools
• The McCracken County School District will continue construction work toward its transition plans following the opening of the new Lone Oak Middle School building last October. That construction is expected to end by summer 2023, with Lone Oak Intermediate School students moving to the former LOMS building in fall 2023. The school board offices will eventually move from the Reidland Middle School building to the LOIS building.
• Bids are expected to come in early in the year for the proposed Paducah Head Start building, to be built on Otis Dinning Drive and Polk Street near Paducah Tilghman High School.
• McCracken County High School will mark its 10th year of classes with the 2022-23 school year. Paducah Tilghman — which was originally Augusta Tilghman High School — will start its 102nd year (its 68th at its current location), while St. Mary begins its 165th, its 58th at its current location, and Community Christian Academy marks its 31st school year, closing its 30th year in May.
Elections
Along with the national midterm elections — including U.S. Representatives and the U.S. Senate seat held by Rand Paul — Kentucky voters will elect a governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, auditor of public accounts, state treasurer and commissioner of agriculture. Also on the state ballots will be state senators for even-numbered districts and state House members.
On the local ballot for McCracken County will be:
• Judge-executive, magistrates, county commissioners, county clerk, county attorney, jailer, coroner, property valuation administrator, constable, sheriff and city commissioners.
• School board elections: McCracken County: District 1 (currently held by Steve Shelby) and District 3 (currently held by Kelly Walker); Paducah: Felix Akojie and Mary Hunter Hancock’s seats.
Anniversaries
• Carroll Convention Center: 40 years
• The Charity League: 90 years (March 13)
• Diocese of Owensboro: 85 years (Dec. 9)
• Flood of 1937: 85 years (January-February)
• Kentucky Oaks Mall: 40 years (Aug. 4)
• Kentucky statehood: 230 years
• McCracken County Fair: 60 years
• Murray State University, 100 years
• Oak Grove Cemetery: 175 years
