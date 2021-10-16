If you’ve been around downtown Paducah in the past week, chances are you’ve seen the large, brightly colored mural on an exterior wall of Citizens Gym, where new public art now welcomes people to the city.
The spray painted mural, created by local artist Toney Little, has tributes that celebrate the Paducah community — both obvious and subtle.
It shows an atom symbol, raindrops, dogwood flowers and a quilt, ceramic tiles — in homage to the late artist Sarah Roush, the stitches of baseballs, and a big train, while a depiction of the river runs across it.
“Things like that definitely serve as landmarks — definitely (for) people maybe who aren’t familiar with the area,” Little said, about public art. “I know when I go to like a bigger city or an area I’m not familiar with, a lot of times I’ll find myself demarcating areas by like the artwork I’ve seen there.”
Little, an owner of Etcetera Coffeehouse, was recently commissioned by Citizens Gym owners Adam Moyers and Brandi Harless to paint the mural by the corner of Third Street and Broadway. Last year, he also painted an origami-inspired mural on a fence in front of the former Kresge Building site on Broadway, with some assistance from his fiancée Jean Rhodes.
The mural on the gym was largely funded by private donations ($7,000), and the city of Paducah contributed a $2,000 façade and beautification micro-grant. Overall, Harless said it had more than 100 supporters.
“Everybody that comes to this intersection will see it and that’s amazing,” Little told The Sun.
“When Brandi and Adam offered me the wall, I was like blown away basically just because of the spot. It’s like how could I like create something deserving of that big of an audience, you know? I was a little intimidated by where it was at, but I’m also like far more excited about it.”
It took a primer coat and roughly 40 cans of spray paint, give or take, to do. Little estimated it took him about six-hour days over a week’s time, and he officially completed it this past Monday. He posted several photos of his progress on the mural through his Instagram account, noney_paints.
“They basically just gave me an open prompt to just do whatever I wanted to do, and because of where it’s at, I didn’t want to do just something completely divorced from the surroundings,” Little said, but he didn’t want to do a “direct ‘Welcome to Paducah’ ” mural.
“... What I really wanted to do was just kind of incorporate imagery that makes me think of the greater Paducah area and the stuff that we all kind of share culturally and historically.”
The chosen images weave together many facets of the Paducah community, such as the railroad industry, the arts scene, local ties to baseball, its “Atomic City” history, as well as the river, the dogwood trail and quilting.
Moyers said he and Harless have liked the idea of eventually having a mural on the wall, pretty much since they bought the building.
“We’ve talked to a few different people over the years about it and it never really took off, and then this time when we talked to Toney. My wife put a post on Facebook and the donations just started flying in,” he told The Sun.
“We love seeing all the murals when we go to other cities and we’re hoping that we can get some more in Paducah.”
As Little referenced, Moyers noted that the idea for the mural was to have a “Welcome to Paducah” sign without using those words.
“I think community art is great and important,” he said.
“Hopefully, this will inspire some other building owners to try to get more art. Otherwise, we just have big walls that are painted a solid color and, to me, those are wasted spaces.”
The addition of more public art is something Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt would welcome, and she voiced appreciation for the new mural.
“I love how it reflects Paducah in lots of different and creative ways,” Axt said. “I think it’s wonderful for South Third Street because a lot of people who come to downtown come off of the highway, so it’s very visible and it reflects Paducah as a ‘Creative City.’ The city and Main Street is happy to have been able to participate in this project.”
Axt said she thinks communities across the city would get value and benefit out of public art, and she loves seeing a concentration of it downtown, as well as Lowertown, because it’s an arts district and the two neighborhoods work well together.
“I would love to see other types of public art, in terms of installations, or on buildings or being interactive using light,” she added.
“There’s a lot of opportunities for incorporating arts into our built environment above and beyond murals. It is something that we would love to see more of and to work with organizations and property owners to help implement.”
