Leaflets three, let it be. Heed this rhyme, stay rash free.
That first line, at least, is a somewhat ancient directive that makes excellent sense even today. It is a biologically based precaution that should help us identify and appropriately avoid poison ivy, the infamous maker of insidiously itchy rashes.
Poison ivy is sort of sneaky in that it can vary somewhat in form. It can grow as a vine that spreads across the ground or more typically grows up trees or other upright surfaces. Then again, poison ivy can occur as a stand-alone shrub.
The leaves are sometimes non-standard. They can be simple, tear-drop style with smooth sides tapering down to a point. Yet, they can be toothy and lobed as well with sometimes two or even three points. Size variances run to extremes. Young leaves can be thumbnail sized. Older leaves on a thriving vine also can grow larger than your hand.
Like the old adage warns us, however, poison ivy leaves invariably grow in clusters of three.
There is another native vine out there that strikes fear in some hearts because, well, mainly because it is a leafy vine. Virginia creeper is an extremely common veggie in our region, and it is quite harmless to us. Yet, a resemblance to some forms of poison ivy spooks us to the creeper.
Beyond other comparisons, remember the leaflets three thing. If a vine occurs with clusters of three leaves, there is a high probability that it is poison ivy, and it poses a threat to the unwary. But if there is a vine with clusters of five leaves, most likely that is Virginia creeper and an encounter with it is not going to bring itchy consequences. With leaflets five, it is not poison ivy.
You can readily see the difference between poison ivy and Virginia creeper. You cannot see what makes the ivy a dastardly bit of flora, the sinister stuff that sets it apart from the relative innocence of Virginia creeper.
Poison ivy contains a sap, a clear, oily resin called urushiol. This is the natural chemical that causes a dermatitis reaction on human skin after making contact with it. Urushiol is in and on all parts of the poison ivy plant, but it is effectively invisible, so we don’t see trouble coming, typically taking notice only as a rash appears or the itching starts.
Some people allege that they are so allergic to poison ivy that they merely need close proximity to “catch it” like a virus. This is false. Dermatitis from the ivy only occurs after contact with urushiol, the invisible oily sap. But you don’t need direct contact.
Think of poison ivy’s urushiol as invisible paint that never dries. If the sap were fluorescent orange, avoiding it would be easy. But clear and unseen, if we brush again poison ivy with our pants leg or our shoes, we may pick up a smear of that “paint” on what touches it. Then later, the urushiol is transferred to our hand or hands when we change clothing or on furniture when we go in and sit down. And a sap-tainted hand is used to scratch an ear.
When a poison ivy rash with a blister forms on that ear, we might assume that the vine has attacked us from a distance. But, no, it is simpler than that. We just cannot see indirect contact as it happens.
There are folks who have hardly been outside who have gotten bad cases of poison ivy dermatitis. Petting the family dog that goes out and serves as a virtual urushiol blotter, however, makes for an effective conduit to skin misery.
Exposure to urushiol is minimized with basic soap and water applied as soon as possible. If you get it on your skin, wash up right away and chances for an allergic reaction drop markedly. If you may have it on clothing, avoid spreading it but undress and get the possibly tainted garments into a washer.
Urushiol is absorbed through the skin, but it takes a little time. Washing it away before full absorption minimizes or eliminates reaction.
We are all a little different in our reaction to poison ivy’s dirty trick. Something like 15% of people show no effects to contact with urushiol. But that also means most people are susceptible.
The majority of people can develop skin rash in response to urushiol contact, but the severity of reaction varies a good deal from person to human.
If you are little bothered by poison ivy or seemingly immune to the stuff, don’t get cocky. Science and experiences show susceptibility levels can and do change.
Research indicates that humans initially are not allergic to poison ivy until an initial contact triggers the body’s immune system. That typically occurs early in childhood, however, so most people are subject to urushiol’s threat most of their lives.
There is a tendency for people to grow less allergic to urushiol as they grow older, but there are no guarantees.
A friend of mine swore that he reduced his susceptibility to poison ivy by eating some of the leaves. That might have even worked for him, but I suspect many people would have risked a major medical episode by doing so.
I’m little troubled by poison ivy and its evil sap urushiol, but I still touch it as little as possible. I’ve watched deer eat it, but I’ll leave consumption of it to them.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
