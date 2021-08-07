'A huge lifeline': Over $2.7M in COVID relief grants secured to support regional entertainment industry

With business models that rely on crowds, arts institutions and businesses around the country are hoping to recover from the still stinging financial blow of COVID-19 with the help of federal dollars through the Shuttered Venue Operators grant program.
As of Friday, the nine such grants had been awarded to far west Kentucky businesses and organizations totaling $2,717,724.
“I’m just tickled to death that the government set aside this money for this industry that was hit so hard and it is absolutely going to be lifesaving for some of these organizations and businesses to get this money and be able to continue on towards their goals in the future,” said Aaron Harned, a business coach for the Kentucky Small Business Development Center.
Established through the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act, the SVO program has so far awarded $821,118 to the Carson Center (Paducah); $697,985 to Cheri Theatres (Murray); $444,640 to the Kentucky Opry (Benton); $296,010 to Market House Theatre (Paducah); $57,577 to Maiden Alley Cinema (Paducah); $185,680 to Minihan Productions/The Badgett Playhouse (Grand Rivers); $53,400 to Paducah Symphony Orchestra; $100,820 to Princess Theatres (Mayfield); and $60,494 to Touchdowns and Tunes (Paducah).
These are just a portion of the more than $16 billion in grants to venues across the country that the program guarantees.
All of these organizations saw significant revenue loss during the pandemic and these grants are going to go a long way toward replacing them.
The Carson Center, for instance, lost 90% of its potential earned revenue for the 2020-2021 season, Executive Director Mary Katz told The Sun.
“We had to cease normal operations in March 2020 and cancel all remaining shows and concerts in that season and we were unable to present the season we had planned,” Katz said. “We significantly cut expenses as we tried to stay poised for an eventual reopening.
“The SVOG grant restores some of the loss and is a game-changer in allowing us to reopen, hire back furloughed staff, pay utilities, make building repairs and enhance cleaning and safety protocols.”
For movie theaters — especially independents like Maiden Alley Cinema, Cheri Theatres and Princess Theatres — the pandemic took away not only the crowd but the actual product as many new releases got pushed back due to COVID-19.
Maiden Alley had to use money that would normally go toward improving the theater to just keep the lights on.
“Getting the SVO meant that we could finally plan for our future. I don’t mean that in that we thought we were legitimately headed toward closure, but that we could finally start hiring employees, planning events and special screenings and investing in needed equipment,” Maiden Alley Cinema Executive Director Rebecca Madding said. “We could act beyond just playing movies and keeping the doors open each weekend.
“The cinema is no longer living ‘paycheck to paycheck’ so to speak.”
The family-owned Cheri in Murray burned through its reserve funds over the past 18 months.
“The first two months of 2020 were actually bigger than 2019 so we were set for a really good year but the bottom just fell out when we had to close in March,” said General Manager Chris Hopkins. “We were down 73% in revenue last year so it was rough.
“Getting this grant was a huge lifeline for us. If we hadn’t got it I’m not sure what we would have done.”
The Cheri, like many of other businesses getting this grant, will be putting the funding toward operational costs — primarily payroll.
Market House Theatre normally operates at a seasonal budget of more than $1 million. Last season, the theatre eliminated staffing and cut its operational budget by more than $250,000. This grant is going to help them not only recover some of their revenue losses, but also to aid them in rebuilding their staff.
“Inflation has increased lumber and materials costs that MHT uses to create sets and costumes, creating even more strain on our new season budget. It costs the theatre the same amount of money to produce a show regardless whether we play to 50 people or 1,500 in the audiences for the run of a show. With audience surveys showing that it will be a slow return to normal, the theatre was left with a significant hole in the budget. (This) will help us cover our shortfall and get the theatre back toward normal operations.”
Barbie Campbell, who owns the Kentucky Opry along with her husband Clay, was incredibly blessed and relieved to be on the receiving end of this grant.
“It will help us recover some of the substantial losses we experienced during 16 months of closure,” she said. “We were fortunate to have had loyal customers who made donations during our closure.”
For an annual festival like Paducah’s Touchdowns and Tunes, a cancellation can be crippling. Getting these SVO dollars is “a major win” for a business that relies on drawing in a big crowd once a year, said Bryan Kent, the festival’s CEO and founder.
“We have to live and survive on what we do in three days, for the other 362 days out of the year,” Kent added. “Having to go 24 months without the influx of revenue from our event was by far the hardest challenge brought on by the pandemic. Most people who aren’t in the industry are probably unaware that 80-85% of the costs to put on our event have to be paid well before we get to the actual days of the event.
“The shuttered venue grant puts some wind in our sails and allows us to move forward despite the large volume of expenses we currently face.”
The road to getting these grants was a fairly long one. Not only did all of these groups have to weather a year of the pandemic’s financial strain, but they also had to go through a months-long application and processing period that began in April, with the awarded organizations getting notified in late June and early July. Many — like Paducah Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Reece King — just feel lucky to have received them.
“All the forms of COVID relief funding that have been provided including the SVO Grant program have been vital in allowing the PSO to continue to operate without furloughing staff and depleting assets that will be needed as we launch into the reopening,” King said. “For the PSO, the intent of the legislation was right on target in allowing us to tread water while we were shut down.
“We anticipate revenue to be down as we reopen compared to a normal year. The funding is important so that we are in a strong position this season.”
Harned was happy to help those he did secure what relief they could.
“Even the businesses that have been able to come back are operating with a pivoted business model or maybe a hybrid business model where they’ve been able to return to some normal operation but nobody’s back to full operation,” the SBDC business coach said. “Even if they were, there’s still bills and payments that were due during the pandemic when no revenue was being created.
“To be able to cover those things and be able to succeed with a hybrid business model is something that I’m extremely excited about.”
