A hero and a survivor: Man saves neighbor from deadly tornado in Mayfield

Eighty-three-year-old Rosemary Clem of Mayfield survived the deadly Dec. 10 tornado, thanks to a hero: Her neighbor.
Charles Bell lived across the road from Clem’s home. He called her at 8:45 that fateful night to tell her to come over to his home and take shelter because the weather forecast is not looking too promising. Clem agreed and went to take shelter with Bell and his family.
“We were monitoring the storm and had called Rosemary about 30-40 minutes prior to it getting to us and invited her to come over to our home,” Bell said.
Clem lived on Twin Hill Road in a manufactured home, which was no match for the tornado.
Bell, his wife Amanda, their two daughters, and Clem, went into the bathroom at 9:15 p.m. as the tornado continued wrecking destruction across Mayfield. They used couch cushions to cover their heads for protection from falling debris around them.
“We all got cushions and went to the bathroom. Rosemary was standing up and my kids were in the tub. I went to look out of the sun room and saw the tornado, so my wife and I went into the bathroom and took cover as well.” Bell said.
What lasted a matter of minutes, has left years of clean-up ahead and destroyed decades of memories.
“It was fast and there wasn’t enough time to think — just protect ourselves. My wife was messaging her church family in Facebook Messenger as it was happening to pray for us,” Bell said.
The bathroom was the only part of Bell’s home that stayed intact.
“We looked for a way out after it was over, got outside and looked for a way off the property — which seemed impossible because of all the debris,” Bell said. “It was dark and raining. We just wanted to get Rosemary and the kids out — we also wanted out too, of course.”
After getting out, the group was now faced with the reality around them. When Clem asked about her home, Bell had to break the news.
“She was very upset, trying to see where her home was,” Bell said. “But there was nothing there.”
Bell saved Rosemary’s life, her home was nothing but debris.
“We have been neighbors for almost five years — we would like Rosemary to know that good neighbors are hard to find and she was one of the best. We have amazing neighbors and have been blessed to have them all,” Bell said. “We also love her a lot.”
Clem is now living with her son in Michigan.
“We would like to rebuild, but it seems it may be a while since everyone needs help with the same thing,” Bell said. “The housing market also looks a bit bleak.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.