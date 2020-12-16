'A generational game changer': WKCTC nets $15M donation from MacKenzie Scott

Though there was no giant check to be found, a history-making $15 million donation to West Kentucky Community and Technical College was announced Tuesday.
This gift, the largest from a single donor in the college’s history, came from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott — who pledged to give away most of her wealth in 2019. Scott was not present at the news conference.
WKCTC president Dr. Anton Reece announced Scott’s contribution during an afternoon news conference in the school’s student center. When he first learned about the gift in late November, the school president admitted, he thought it was just too good to be true, but he’s eager to put it to good use.
“It’s with that enormous responsibility and daunting opportunity that my pledge is, along with this great team, to transform this entire region on yet another level,” Reece said. “It’s an enormous challenge, but we are up to (it). I intend for this gift to be a generational game changer.”
This gift couldn’t have come at a more important time.
“The timing of this gift cannot be understated with the dual backdrop of a once in a century pandemic of COVID-19 and racial and social justice issues of 2020,” he said. “This historic gift is generationally transformative both in size and generational investment in education and workforce possibilities for current and future traditional and adult students.”
Reece expects to detail how the funds will be used over the coming months. Some of it will be used to launch what is being called the “WKCTC guarantee.”
This, he explained, is “the guarantee of high-profile partnerships for education and non-profit organizations supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion and rural, first-generation and lower socioeconomic adult and traditional students’ pathways to completing education and workforce training. In addition, a top priority navigating through and beyond COVID-19 is increasing jobs, workforce readiness and training, upgrading skills through intentional collaboration with WKCTC Workforce Solutions, the Paducah Chamber and regional economic development partners to expand and support the success of small and diverse businesses.”
This gift is not restrictive in its applications. So other uses for the funds are yet to be determined, and Reece hopes to speak with staff and faculty about the school’s needs as well as several community partners.
“The core of everything that we do with this gift must be tied directly back to student success,” he added.
Reece thanked his faculty, staff and fellow administrators for their work that made things like this possible, even in a year laden with COVID-19 and social unrest like this one. This sentiment, he said, should be “in bold, capitalized and italicized.”
When WKCTC board of directors chair Charles Murphy took the podium, all he could muster was, “Wow.”
After a moment, Murphy thanked Scott for the gift, which he feels will “allow WKCTC to move to the next level of education and to meet the needs of diverse and low-income students throughout the Four Rivers area and the region.”
Paducah Junior College Foundation board chair Anne Gwinn was delighted about the gift. The gift was donated to PJC, which will serve as its stewards.
Inspired by Scott’s donation, Gwinn recalled an early chapter in the school’s history: the Rev. J.E. Underwood’s address to faculty and students on the first day of classes at the college in 1932.
He ended his speech by saying, “Let us continue the upward stride.”
Continuing his sentence, Gwinn said, “for the next 88 years this college has done just that. It’s always aimed its sights high. This historic gift to our college, which will have long-lasting impact, is a testimony to the long history of success at WKCTC and its predecessor institutions. We will continue, with the support of this enormous gift, our upward stride.”
Scott, 50, who was formerly married to Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, announced hundreds of other donations Tuesday in a blog post on Medium.
Scott’s donations were focused on groups “operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital,” she wrote in the post.
WKCTC was one of 384 institutions, nonprofits and organizations — and one of only three community and technical colleges in the nation — to receive funds from the billionaire. Nearly 6,500 organizations were looked at by Scott’s team, with 822 given a deeper examination.
“We do this research and deeper diligence not only to identify organizations with high potential for impact, but also to pave the way for unsolicited and unexpected gifts given with full trust and no strings attached,” Scott wrote. “Because our research is data-driven and rigorous, our giving process can be human and soft.”
Reece believes that western Kentucky has never achieved its full potential with regards to maximizing its diverse population and this gift could help the region take a leap.
“We have got to figure out a way of bridging the gap of inequities, to make the west — which we know is struggling with a declining population,” the college president said. “Why not the western part of Kentucky? Why should we not lead the commonwealth?
“Through this gift, and with your support, I look forward to the next chapter of WKCTC.”
