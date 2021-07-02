'A generational effect': Leadership Paducah class donates $111K to Lifeline Recovery Center

On a momentous Thursday morning at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast, the graduating Leadership Paducah Class 34 announced the results of its collaborative fundraising project — a record-breaking $111,220 donation to Paducah’s Lifeline Recovery Center — during a gathering at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center.
The 40-member class worked together over the course of the last year, through a pandemic, to benefit the area addiction recovery nonprofit.
“Despite a pandemic and despite a challenging year for businesses and individuals, we asked and (people) stepped up for Lifeline,” said JoAnna Harper, one of the class’s treasurers, before the presentation.
Her fellow treasurer, Cody Walls, spoke about why the class chose Lifeline when COVID-19 highlighted so many organizations needing support during the pandemic.
“It was a tough decision as 2020 brought to light so many needs,” he said. “After a thorough process, the class took a vote and chose Lifeline Recovery Center as we were moved by the stories of its residents who have overcome life-controlling addictions and the need for more housing to provide more services.”
The funds raised will help Lifeline furnish a second men’s dormitory — they completed the construction of the first last year and the second one is expected to be finished soon — with beds and equipment and aid in the acquisition of vehicles to transport residents.
A small portion of the total amount raised by Class 34 will also go to the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association to provide scholarships and professional development opportunities for developing leaders in the community.
Lifeline board Chairman Steve Powless was moved by the occasion, calling the group “a special class.”
“Class 34 has certainly faced obstacles and unprecedented times like no other class before since the program’s inception. I don’t know how you stack any odds up any higher than what this class faced and then to go out and raise a record-breaking amount,” Powless said. “It’s just beyond incredible.
“(They’re) not only providing a gift that helps people today but (they’re) potentially having a generational effect because if you can stop addiction at some level then you stop it going forward so you’re actually addressing a much broader and a much greater need than anyone really realizes.”
Most of Class 34 attended a ribbon-cutting at Lifeline’s dormitory site later that morning, where Ashley Miller, Lifeline’s executive director, was extremely appreciative of the class’s efforts to help cover the costs of the dormitories, which have accounted for an investment of around $800,000 for the nonprofit (80% of which has been raised by the community).
“Lifeline is making a difference in the lives of men and women seeking treatment and Leadership Paducah has made a difference in Lifeline with this gift, which will furnish the second men’s dormitory and provide transportation for all of our clients to get to their job and volunteer sites,” she said.
The ribbon cutting also served as a dedication ceremony, where both dormitories were named after invaluable contributors to Lifeline’s cause: Kenny Hunt and Terrye Peeler.
•••
This was the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s first in-person event for its members in 15 months.
The pandemic had forced the entity to take its activities to the virtual realm and chamber President Sandra Wilson thought it appropriate that the first one back be its annual “Salute to Arts and Culture” program celebrating the city’s art-focused businesses.
Tables were set up by 12 area arts and culture groups — the Carson Center, the Clemens Fine Arts Center, the Columbia Art House, Maiden Alley Cinema, Market House Theatre, McCracken County Public Library, the National Quilt Museum, the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Paducah School of Art & Design, the River Discovery Center, the Yeiser Art Center and WKMS — so that chamber members could learn more about them and the chamber listened to a panel discussion about the future of the industry in the area.
Wilson led the panel, which consisted of Carson Center Executive Director Mary Katz, Market House Theatre Executive Director Michael Cochran and Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Mary Hammond.
With the arts industry so reliant on in-person attendance, the pandemic hit it particularly hard, Wilson said, but now it’s raring for a comeback here in Paducah.
“(Live entertainment) is definitely coming back,” Katz said. “It’s coming back so fast we can hardly keep up.”
The only way to survive the pandemic was to find a way to engage audiences from afar. Carson Center offered socially distanced outdoor events, Market House opened an outdoor staging area and started streaming its productions and the visitors bureau found a new way to market Paducah as a long-term home instead of a short-term visit.
This, Cochran said, is the way of the theatre.
“No matter what happens during a performance — adapt and keep going,” he said. “Don’t get stuck. Just act like it’s supposed to happen that way.”
Cochran is hoping that as the arts businesses recover it will lift the businesses of his neighbors as it has done in the past.
“We’re resilient. We need to go back to what the core of that experience is, which is being in a room where an artist is performing … there is something about being in that room,” he said. “There’s a study that found that when we’re together our hearts can actually start beating as one. In Paducah, when the arts are successful, then the other businesses that are connected to us are successful.”
