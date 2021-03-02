BENTON
A tragedy occurred at a nonprofit kitchen on Feb. 20 — a man crashed a vehicle through the front door and damaged the facility’s kitchen. Though saddened by the act, founder Marcella Perkins said the kitchen was up and running like normal last Thursday.
Marcella’s Kitchen was secured once again after a temporary door and a wooden wall were installed by the facility’s contractor, Glenn Harris, along with a crew, on Feb. 22.
“They’re not going to stop us, you know. It hurt our hearts real bad that somebody would do this to us, but we’re over-comers and we’re just not going to quit,” Perkins said.
She added that it was the same day when volunteers sent 216 sandwiches to homebound and 40 more to the exceptional school. The sandwiches had to be prepared in the dining room since the kitchen was in shambles. After finishing for the day, those same volunteers stayed behind to help deep-clean the kitchen.
“We had to wash every piece of silverware and every pan and everything that was in the kitchen, but we had a lot of good help in the dish room, so they all got cleaned and sanitized,” Perkins said.
With the building secured and the kitchen cleaned, they were able to prepare regular meals again, like chicken pot pie and succotash, by Thursday.
The drive-thru had resumed by Wednesday.
She could not provide an estimate on the damage to the structure itself, but the oven and mixer destroyed were approximately $15,000 and $1,500 respectively. While a new mixer had been ordered, Perkin’s said Monday that it would be some time before a new oven could be ordered.
Naturally, Perkin’s said they all wondered why William Collins, the man arrested in connection with the incident, drove a vehicle through their front door and then destroyed their kitchen, but no clear motive was given. Regardless of his intent, Perkins said Marcella’s Kitchen would continue to serve people in need within Marshall County, even with a wooden wall on a brick building.
“At least we are secure. We can lock the door,” she said.
As a nonprofit, Marcella’s Kitchen operates on donations, which Perkins said are always welcome. Monetary donations can be sent to P.O. Box 272, Benton, KY 42025. Non-perishable food donations are also accepted at the facility during operation hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.