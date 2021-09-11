A day of remembrance: Marine, sheriff’s captain reflect on American tragedy 20 years later

Everyone says they remember where they were that day, that moment when the United States of America was irrevocably changed. Even 20 years later, it’s seared into citizens’ minds as one of the greatest tragedies to happen on American soil.
Two Marshall County residents, a marine and police officer, shared their own experiences witnessing the tragic destruction of the World Trade Center towers 20 years ago.
Chase Kelly may have been born in Paducah, but he was raised in Marshall County, where he resides today. Looking back on his family shows an extensive history in the military: his dad was a United States Air Force veteran, his grandfather a Navy veteran and multiple relatives served throughout World War II.
For Kelly, it was only natural to join the military and he chose the U.S. Marine Corps before he was even out of high school.
It had been three to four months since he enlisted and he remembered being late for class that day. When he walked into the classroom, the teacher, a Vietnam veteran, had the TV on. At first, Kelly thought everyone was watching a movie
“I asked what was going on and they told me a plane had hit the World Trade Center. I believe everybody thought it was an accident. And then the second plane had hit,” he recalled. “And then my teacher at the time, a Vietnam vet, he said that it wasn’t an accident and that we were probably attacked and now at war.”
By the middle of the day, everyone knew it was not an accident.
“I don’t remember anyone talking a lot that day, just kinda everyone watching TV,” he added.
He remembered that evening when everyone was panicking but no one was talking, and when the gas stations overflowed with cars over rumors of gas shortages.
Kentucky Dam was even shut down for fear of an attack, which Kelly believed was for its proximity to Honeywell in Metropolis, as well as the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant which at the time was commonly referred to as USEC for United States Enrichment Corporation.
In the days following 9/11, churches opened their doors and filled with people praying for New York City’s residents and country as a whole. But they were all “still waiting for answers.”
Kelly, a soon-to-be marine, wasn’t necessarily afraid of going to war, even after going to boot camp in June 2002. Once there, superiors told him and his fellow marines that they “were going to war.”
“As an 18-year-old in 2002, I was mad. I was mad at what happened to our country,” he said. “I wanted to do whatever had to be done to get justice for the people in New York and Pennsylvania and the Pentagon.”
He would go on to serve as a marine until 2006. Though he was never deployed to Afghanistan, he was sent to Iraq in 2004.
Captain Jason Lane with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office also remembers where he was when the towers were hit. At the time, he had not yet stepped into law enforcement and was a paramedic in Paducah, working for Mercy Ambulance.
Feeling a little sick, he was delayed leaving his shift for the day. When he got up and left the bunk room, he saw the first tower burning on the news.
“You just wake up and see something like that, it takes a minute for things to register,” Lane said.
As he watched the newscast, the second plane hit.
For him, the tragedy of that day had a particularly lasting impact on first responders, because the ones in New York City recognized the danger but responded anyway, and “some responded to their deaths.”
“It’s had a lasting impact for anyone I think that is in public service work. You just think about how many families were directly impacted by that,” he added.
Reflecting on the years that followed to the present, Lane finds the country’s current state “disheartening.” The days and weeks that came after the tragedy saw an intensely unified nation of people, but that has long since fractured.
His sentiments were not dissimilar from Kelly, who now works at Estron Chemical in Calvert City.
“I think it’s totally a different world now compared to 2001, and unfortunately I think it’s been a slow slide and we’re more divided than right after 9/11 when the country was united,” he said.
Lane stated he would like to see the nation come together again, and its people treating each other respectfully again.
“With how it’s impacted me, I just wish everybody could get back to being that unified again versus all this divisiveness and all this insanity that’s going on right now,” he said. “Because it’s not doing anybody any good.”
