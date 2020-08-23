MURRAY — After nearly three months of continued protests, petitions, letters from individuals and academic and community institutions, along with counter-protests, unofficial polls and heated exchanges, culminating in a county resolution recommending no action, Robert E. Lee still stands on the Calloway County Courthouse lawn.
For Sherman Neal, an early and vocal advocate in the recent push for the statue’s removal, the community response in both the opposition to and support for the statue has been eye-opening.
While Neal said he’s “extremely disappointed” that the statue still stands during a time when other localities statewide are moving their Confederate monuments and Mississippi is changing its state flag to abandon Confederate imagery, the continued protests are a sign that the community support for removal isn’t going to go away.
“I expected that we would have come to a conclusion on the statue, the statue would have been moved before the end of June,” Neal said, “the pamphlets being distributed would say things like ‘qualified immunity,’ ‘no-knock warrants,’ ‘fair housing,’ ‘equal pay.’ ”
But while the statue still stands, “It’s encouraging to see people still out here,” Neal said.
Continued recent protests have seen larger and smaller groups of protesters and counter-protesters, with some encouragement from passersby and some racist profanity.
For some local organizers, standing at the statue with signs wasn’t enough, and the upcoming anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington — which promoted rights for Black people and featured Martin Luther King, Jr.’s famed “I Have a Dream” speech — presented an opportunity for a more visible and active demonstration.
At 6 p.m. Friday, protesters will hold a “March on Murray,” beginning at the gates of Murray State University and proceeding to the statue. The event will feature a reading of a speech from the original march by John Lewis, the late U.S. Representative who was then a 23-year-old chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
Kristen Farley, one of the organizers of this Friday’s march, said she didn’t believe a statue commemorating “a vicious slave owner” was “an appropriate message for the ‘friendliest town in America,’ ” — a designation the city has claimed for several years based on a USA Today roundup.
“We’re really trying to make it a community day of coming together,” Farley said.
She said the event will feature community members sharing stories and poems, along with letters that have been written to Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and the Calloway County Fiscal Court.
“I know how loving this town can be,” Farley said, but she added she’s also seen a dark side in some of the reactions from counter-protesters and passersby.
“We’re not going to stop,” she said.
“This is not going away until the statue is moved to a more appropriate location.”
Neal said Saturday that the statue represents more than a bygone historical era — it’s directly tied to what he sees as a double standard in how people of color are still treated.
He mentioned recent video and stills that have been shared online showing Sandy Forrest using a water hose to spray chalk sidewalk writing and at least one protester at a demonstration a week ago.
“If I had fixed a hose to this courthouse right here and stood in the middle of the street … and hosed down three women, do you think I would get right back into my car … and have no consequences,” Neal asked, adding believed he would likely go to jail for assault in similar circumstances.
Forrest claimed he had not meant to spray protesters, according to the Murray Ledger & Times, and the Murray Police Department categorized the incident as “under investigation.”
“The belief system that the statue represents … allows there to be two parallel systems,” Neal said.
“This is a continuous struggle” he said of the movement for racial equality, but said even dissenting voices would be welcomed at the march, including Forrest.
“He can come, but I don’t think he can come with the hose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.