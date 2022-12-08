A Christmas classic hits the stage at Market House Theatre this week just in time for the holiday season.
“A Christmas Carol” opens on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Market House’s Main Theatre.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 5:04 am
A Christmas classic hits the stage at Market House Theatre this week just in time for the holiday season.
"A Christmas Carol" opens on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Market House's Main Theatre.
Market House’s production, based on the Charles Dickens story of the same name, uses the adaptation by Patrick Barlow, which uses just five actors to bring the story to the stage. The stage adaptation uses props and physicality to retell the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a stingy miser who is given a chance to learn the true meaning of the Christmas spirit on journeys with the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.
MHT veteran actor Chuck Wilkins plays Scrooge, and is joined by fellow MHT veteran actors Grace Craft, Anna Tamaoka, Neil Thompson and Clint Warf. Michael Cochran directs “A Christmas Carol,” and is joined behind the scenes by stage manager Alexandra Brue, set & lighting designer Tom Hansen and costume designer Charlotte Campbell.
Performances are Dec. 8-10 and 15-17 at 7 p.m. along with performances on Dec. 11 and 18 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $26 for adults and $14 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at markethousetheatre.org or by calling the MHT box office on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (270) 444-6828.
