The former Whaler’s Catch building will light up for the first time in over five years Monday as Broussard’s opens for business.
Pam Ogles, director of strategic development for JS Coalter & Associates, the company that owns the development group behind the Cajun-style restaurant, spoke with The Sun earlier this week.
“It’s absolutely thrilling,” Ogles said. “We’ve been working towards this, obviously, for months now and it’s really exciting to finally see all of the work coming to fruition.”
A considerable amount of renovation has been undertaken to get the restaurant to its present state: two New Orleans-style indoor dining areas, two bars, a private dining room, a souvenir shop and an outdoor patio/play area. The former French Quarter building at the back of the property will open in the coming months as an event center and also to serve as the restaurant’s catering prep location.
“We love historic places and buildings and being able to reinvigorate those spaces and bring new life to them. That’s what we hope to be able to do here with Broussard’s in Paducah,” Ogles told The Sun. “The Whaler’s Catch had a great legacy not only of service and food and tradition but with their outdoor space.”
The restaurant’s general manager, Patrick Abbott, is excited to get things under way and welcome people into this local building.
“Everyone has a story about this spot, they have an emotional connection to it. It’s nothing but a blessing for us,” Abbott said. “We want to make a place where those kinds of stories happen, too.”
Broussard’s is a franchised restaurant with one other location — the original one in Cape Girardeau, Missouri — where Abbott has been working to prepare for this opening since the building was acquired in November.
He’s confident that the menu, combined with the culture and atmosphere of the franchise, will be a hit in Paducah with its mix of classic Cajun offerings like jambalaya, gumbo and étouffée.
“Most people think Cajun food is just burn-your-face-off hot, but it’s not,” he explained. “It can go from mild to wild, so there’s something really for everyone on our menu. I think folks are going to be very pleased.”
While opening during a pandemic wasn’t always the plan, Ogles thinks that the restaurant and its 80 new hires have been adequately prepared for the challenge.
All of the restaurant’s employees have received COVID-19 safety training, and they will all be wearing masks and gloves as long as it’s necessary for public health. The outdoor play area will remain closed and seating will be reduced to around half capacity to meet local, state and federal regulations. Customers will be encouraged to wear masks, though the restaurant will not require it.
Under normal circumstances, Broussard’s would like to open with a bang but, with the pandemic in effect, they’re just looking to get the doors open.
“We want to get open and just see how things go, what the volume of guests coming through the door is,” Ogles said. “We expect it to be strong. On the other hand, restaurants have just reopened in Kentucky so we want to be sure that we are adequately prepared before we start anything different. We just want to get open and have business as usual at first.”
Broussard’s will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
For anyone uncomfortable with dining in, the restaurant will be offering carry-out. A menu can be found at www.broussards cajuncuisine.com and orders can be placed by calling 270-444-5220.
Katie Axt, Paducah Main Street Director and downtown development specialist for Paducah, is eager to welcome the new eatery to North Second Street.
“Obviously, we are thrilled to have Broussard’s here and to have another dining option and add more variety to downtown,” Axt said. “Also, that a business is opening up and repurposing a historic building that has been beloved by our community for generations.”
The development specialist thinks this could give downtown some needed momentum in these strange times.
“People are attracted to downtown and active spaces, so we love seeing doors open and people being able to utilize those spaces,” Axt added, as long as public health guidelines are observed. “It’s wonderful to see downtown opening up, and Broussard’s is joining a really strong business community that Paducah celebrates and supports.”
Ogles mirrored Axt’s enthusiasm, emphasizing the company’s eagerness to join the local businesses in investing in the community and providing a place for Paducahans to enjoy themselves.
“We want this to be a place where people come and relax and have a good time for a while,” Ogles said. “We want them to get familiar with our menu to enjoy authentic bayou recipes and to do it in an atmosphere that I think is going to be fun for people.
“What we really want to do is to create that ‘laissez les bon temps rouler,’ that let the good times roll experience.”
