An event at Washington Street Baptist Church, 721 Washington St., celebrates Pastor Raynarldo Henderson’s 30th anniversary tonight.
Henderson told The Sun his work as a pastor and city commissioner is about improving lives and running what he calls a “seven-day church.”
“There’s something happening every day of the week,” Henderson said during an interview with The Sun. “On Mondays and Fridays, we have benevolence (ministry). We have people coming and needing assistance. We’ve got food pantries. Every now and then, we pass out chickens, potatoes and hams. To me, that’s ministry.
“I often ask our church, ‘If Washington Street were no longer here, would this community know the difference, and would they care?’ I’ve concluded they would, because we’ve worked diligently to have a powerful engagement on Sundays. But after worship is when the real ministry begins: not what we do on Sunday but what we do until next Sunday.”
Henderson has served on the Lourdes Hospital Ethics Board and with Paducah-McCracken County United Way and Paducah Cooperative Ministry. He is the founder and president of the Washington Street Community Development Corporation nonprofit, and in 2011, the city renamed a Blackburn Court community center the Raynarldo M. Henderson Community Center.
Henderson’s two most considerable efforts have been the Housing Authority of Paducah, where he served on the board for 17 years and as chairman for 16, and Southside area revitalization.
“I never dreamed it would take off as it did, but I did know that business owners in the Southside felt as if they’d been neglected, and they were very much wanting some change,” Henderson said.
In 2020, he ran for city commissioner and won after three narrowly unsuccessful attempts.
“I went in(to office) knowing that, but in terms of it taking off as it’s done … my job is to cast visions, but to make everything happen on the Southside, it took a team and a city. I think what we’ve seen is, because of revitalization and the attention Southside is getting, you have people taking pride.”
He referenced 2021’s Southside Rise & Shine efforts when 104 volunteers cleaned the area’s eight neighborhoods for eight weeks.
“We had a couple who were outside picking up and doing a lot of work on their house because we were there to help them,” he said. “I don’t want to suggest people didn’t have pride before, but they had more pride. They saw and envisioned hope, and when you don’t have hope, you die.
“Just cleaning up, giving people a new house, that’s not the end. There are a whole lot of things that have to happen in the Southside. We have to address homelessness and the economic challenges we find, and we need affordable housing — not just in the Southside but all over.
“The average person wants more and deserves more, but I think Paducah’s on a good path. How we can help, how to create more inclusion, who we need at the table: These are things we’re talking about almost every day (on the city commission), and we’re not gonna rest until those things begin to happen.”
Henderson, 60, grew up in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago, two doors down from Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church.
He earned a master of divinity from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville and moved to Paducah in 1992 to serve Washington Street Baptist. He married his wife, Cherri, 34 years ago and has three grown children and one grandchild.
“As long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to do what I’m doing today,” he said. “I started preaching at 16 years old. I never wanted us to be a church that comes in on Sunday, closes the doors and you don’t see us until the next service. I had a lot of inspiration from mentors; these men inspired me, embraced me and taught me. I took a little bit from everybody.”
Washington Street Baptist celebrates Henderson’s 30 years during a meet-and-greet today, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tomorrow is a dinner celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2890 Broadway Street. Tickets are $25, available at the door, and semi-formal attire is encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.