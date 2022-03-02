Discussions regarding updates to the 911 Communications System that serves Paducah and McCracken County residents continued on Monday.
Members of the 911 Communication Oversight Committee asked representatives of Federal Engineering, Inc., a firm that specializes public safety communications consulting, questions about the best way to move forward with system improvements.
The main concern for the 911 system is its radio system, which includes handheld radios, radio infrastructure at the 911 Center and radio towers. The radio system reached its end-of-life in 2018, according to a previous Sun report.
That system is used for telecommunicators at the 911 Center to relay information to police officers, firefighters and emergency medical services (EMS) responders in the field, and for first responders to communicate with each other and with telecommunicators.
“The problem [to upgrade the 911 system] has existed for quite some time, and we keep kicking the can down the road,” McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones, a member of the 911 Communications Oversight Committee, told The Sun. “Now is the time to deal with the problem and create a system that will serve [and] protect both our first responders and our citizens.”
The estimated cost to upgrade the existing radio system is between $8 million and $12 million. Jones said estimates for new radio towers are about $2 million per tower. However, the upgrades could take between 18 and 24 months.
Carol Gault, Paducah City Commissioner who is also a member of the 911 Communication Oversight Committee, said the upgrades to the system are necessary, not just a luxury for the city and county.
Gault told The Sun there are some buildings throughout the county, even buildings near the radio tower, where radio transmissions cannot be received inside.
“We’re way past the end of life for that system. We only have one tower, and we’re to the point where…it has become a necessity, it’s a life safety issue more so than a want or a need,” Gault told The Sun.
The main options that Travis LePage, director at Federal Engineering, addressed with the committee to upgrade the radio system were operating with five radio towers or operating with six radio towers. Both options would bring the current radio system up to the standard of 95% reliability throughout the county, LePage told the committee.
LePage also addressed radio repeaters, which he described as a “tower on wheels.” LePage said a repeater acts as a “bi-directional amplifier,” meaning that it can amplify radio receptions and transmissions.
After the Federal Engineering presentation, Jones asked about the possibility of installing radio repeaters in city and county vehicles. He told The Sun the option of installing radio repeaters should be looked into to see if the city and county could save money on some additional radio towers by investing in radio repeaters.
Steve Doolittle, McCracken County Deputy Judge-Executive, told the 911 committee on Monday that the county was previously quoted at around $6,000 per vehicle to add repeaters to county-owned vehicles. Between the city and county, Doolittle estimated that there are close to 200 government-owned vehicles between the two entities.
Upgrades to the 911 communication center’s telephony and computer aided dispatching systems have already been completed, according to a previous report from The Sun. The radio system would be the final portion that needs upgrading, according to the City of Paducah’s website.
Paducah Police Chief Laird reiterated that because of the current state of the radio system, upgrades to the radio system are necessary.
“If this [updated] system is a Cadillac, we’re riding a bicycle,” Laird told the committee.
The next meeting of the 911 Communication Oversight Committee is on March 14.
