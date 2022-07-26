In speaking before the 911 Communications Oversight Committee Monday afternoon, Brandon Marshall, member of the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Communications branch who has been tasked with overseeing the agency’s radio system upgrades, said KSP’s new radio system is not yet ready for Paducah and McCracken County first responder agencies to join onto.

Committee members invited Marshall to this meeting to answer lingering questions they have had about the state’s system in the last few months and to see whether joining onto the state’s radio system would be a viable option for the local 911 system.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In