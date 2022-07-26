In speaking before the 911 Communications Oversight Committee Monday afternoon, Brandon Marshall, member of the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Communications branch who has been tasked with overseeing the agency’s radio system upgrades, said KSP’s new radio system is not yet ready for Paducah and McCracken County first responder agencies to join onto.
Committee members invited Marshall to this meeting to answer lingering questions they have had about the state’s system in the last few months and to see whether joining onto the state’s radio system would be a viable option for the local 911 system.
Marshall answered questions from the joint city-county committee about the new radio system KSP and the state are working on, and fielded questions about a possible scenario where the city and county’s 911 radio system could work off of KSP’s 911 system.
Much like Paducah and McCracken County have found their 911 radio system in need of an overhaul equipment-wise, Marshall said KSP is also upgrading and updating its radio system throughout the state. Because the new KSP radio system is still being built out, Marshall said he is not yet ready to have Paducah and McCracken County join on the system.
“I need to get this system up online, vet it and insure it is perfect for the [state troopers] that I’m already responsible for insuring that they’ve got that lifeline,” Marshall said.
Marshall said unlike many of the counties he visits to speak about KSP’s radio system project, Paducah and McCracken County are in a “really good situation” financially to afford their own radio system, should the 911 committee decide to go in that direction. The committee also has a reliable source to evaluate 911 technology in consulting firm Federal Engineering, Inc., Marshall added.
“I think that partnering with the Kentucky State Police could probably save you all some money on the initial cost,” Marshall said. “However, it’s all going to come from the same place. Your revenue and my revenue is the same thing: it’s the tax base.”
“What I’m telling you basically is we would love to have you join our system. But you all don’t have to, and I don’t think you need to,” he added.
Marshall reiterated that KSP is not interested in taking over the local 911 dispatcher office in Paducah, which is currently under the Paducah Police Department, echoing previous statements from members of the 911 Communications Oversight Committee.
KSP troopers have a mobile radio repeater in their cars, Marshall said, to help cover greater distances inside the county while only using one radio tower in McCracken County.
However, Marshall pointed out that most handheld radios would need to be close to a repeater to transmit a radio signal, which may not be an available option for first responders who have to rush into basements or other places that impede radio signals.
Federal Engineering previously recommended a radio system that had five or six towers spread out throughout the city and county to make sure there is reliable coverage for first responders and dispatchers to be able to communicate through radios.
Marshall also passed along suggestions for committee members to keep in mind as they work on a Request for Proposals document and hear from vendors, primarily figuring out what the total lifetime cost of ownership would be for the city and county’s 911 radio system and making sure pieces of the radio system are “refreshable” over time.
County Commissioner Eddie Jones and City Commissioner Carol Gault also discussed a document the two have been working on that would establish a 911 agency separate from the city and county governments that would make decisions for the city and county’s joint 911 system, similar to the Joint Sewer Agency.
Jones said the working document also includes funding options to replace the landline fees to upgrade and operate the 911 system, which costs over $2 million per year to operate. In its current form, land parcel fees would cover the costs of upgrades for the 911 system, and water meter fees would cover the annual cost of operations.
Additionally, Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said in working with Federal Engineering on a Request for Proposals draft, he hopes the 911 committee will have a draft to review in the next few weeks.
