The joint Paducah and McCracken County 911 Communications Oversight Committee addressed the possibility of utilizing parts of the state’s 911 radio system, and reviewed possible funding options for the 911 system at Tuesday’s meeting.
A group of city and county representatives has met several times with Federal Engineering, a consulting firm hired to help review the 911 system and evaluate improvement options, to draft a Request for Proposals (RFP), which would allow telecommunications companies to submit proposals and financial details about how they would improve the current 911 radio system in the city and county. A completed draft is expected by mid-July for the 911 committee to review.
The topic of the state’s radio system, which Kentucky State Police utilizes, arose as part of an RFP discussion. County commissioner Eddie Jones, a member of the 911 committee, said he had been in discussion with several KSP employees who work with the state radio system to find out whether utilizing the state radio system would be a viable, cost-effective option for Paducah and McCracken County.
“I’d like us to be able to tell the public, ‘we nailed [the state radio option.] We looked at it, we eliminated it, we got a thorough review,’ ” Jones said.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said one of the things to keep in mind with the state system is that the city and county would still need to pay to build the infrastructure, including improving existing radio towers and equipment and possibly building new towers, in order to use the state’s radio system. Laird said the state would not pay for the towers and tower equipment.
“If you do go with the state police [radio model], one of those hesitations would be just ongoing maintenance [costs], and to us, there’s a lot of unknown costs with that as well,” Laird said.
Federal Engineering previously evaluated this option, and included their review of the pros and cons of joining the state radio system, in a report made available to 911 committee members.
The 911 committee members agreed that it would be good to hear from a KSP representative in the coming weeks about the ins and outs of the state’s radio system.
Jones also asked about the possibility of using three existing radio towers instead of potentially using a total of five towers, including adding two new towers to the system. Current RFP discussions have revolved around a five-tower system to maximize radio signal reliability throughout the county.
Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle advised that RFPs typically ask companies to meet specific requirements outlined in the document, and that acceptable alternatives, such as a change in the number of radio towers, would need to be outlined in the RFP.
Additionally, Paducah finance director Jonathan Perkins broke down the numbers for three potential funding options to help fund the cost of upgrading and operating the 911 system on a yearly basis. The three options Perkins reviewed included charging a parcel fee, charging a water meter fee, or charging a water meter fee for city residents and a parcel fee for county residents.
To cover an estimated $3.1 million annual cost, Perkins said the fee per parcel would come out to $94.91 per parcel, per year for all 33,049 of the land parcels in Paducah and McCracken County.
Alternatively, an option to charge a fee on the roughly 27,000 Paducah Water meters in the city and county would carry an estimated $116 annual fee. However, if the committee found a way to apply this fee to around 1,000 homes in McCracken County that run on wells and are not serviced by Paducah Water, this fee would come out to around $112 per year.
The third option Perkins discussed was to charge a water meter fee for city residents, and a land parcel fee for county residents who live outside of city limits. Under this plan, the annual fee passed on to city residents on Paducah Water and county landowners comes out to about $99.
Jones suggested a fourth option at Tuesday’s meeting, where the 911 capital infrastructure costs and debt would be funded with a parcel fee, and the annual operations costs for the 911 system would be funded through a water meter fee. This way, Jones reasoned, landowners would invest in capital improvements, and everyone who lives in the county, including those who do not own land, would pay for the 911 operations costs.
The 911 committee voted to get a legal opinion on these four options.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer also spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, and reiterated the county’s goal of working with the city to improve the 911 system.
“The number one priority of the government is to protect the people. The second spot is way down the list. So this is our number one priority, and I have a great interest in providing the best system for all of us,” Clymer said.
The next 911 Communications Oversight Committee meeting is scheduled for July 11.
